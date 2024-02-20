Kobbie Mainoo has been a pivotal player for Manchester United this season (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Decoding Kobbie Mainoo's Premier League 2023-24 stats for Manchester United

Feb 20, 2024

What's the story Kobbie Mainoo has been one of the standout performers for Manchester United in the 2023-24 Premier League. He has shown tremendous maturity in midfield for the Red Devils even though this is his first season as a starter. He is extremely calm on the ball and his tenacity and playmaking skills make him one of the pivotal players for United this season. Here's more.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Manchester United's lack of options in midfield has forced manager Erik ten Hag to field the teenager in midfield. However, he has repaid the coach's trust with some scintillating performances. The 18-year-old is very fleet-footed and his ability to evade pressure makes him crucial in the middle. Mainoo is also fairly productive with his passing and chance creation.

Luton Town

Most dribbles in a PL game for United since 2022

Mainoo had a very good game against Luton Town in their 2-1 win. As per Opta, he completed six dribbles against them, the most registered by a Manchester United player in a Premier League game since Paul Pogba in April 2022. Pogba registered seven dribbles against Norwich City. Mainoo's six dribbles were more than all of his teammates' dribbles combined (5).

Appearances

Sixth-youngest player to make 10 appearances for Manchester United

Earlier in the season, Mainoo became the sixth-youngest player to make 10 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United at the age of 18 years 291 days. As per Opta, he was just one day older than Cristiano Ronaldo on his 10th Premier League appearance in 2003. Maino has now featured in 11 Premier League appearances for United this season.

Record

Mainoo registered this unique Premier League record

Mainoo scored the winning goal against Wolves on matchday 22. His goal was assisted by Omari Farson. As per Opta, Mainoo's (18) goal, which was assisted by Farson(19), was only the second winning goal in Premier League history to be both scored and assisted by teenagers. Ronaldo (19) and Wayne Rooney (18) achieved it for the first time in 2005 against Liverpool.

2023-24

Mainoo's stats in the 2023-24 Premier League

The youngster has featured in 11 Premier League matches in the 2023-24 season, scoring once. Out of his three shots, two have been on target. Mainoo has 85.5% passing accuracy. He has clocked 13 successful 50/50s. He has made 19 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 41 recoveries. The young midfielder has one error leading to a goal.

Information

Mainoo has scored two goals for Manchester United

Besides a solitary goal in the Premier League, Mainoo has also scored a goal in three FA Cup matches. He has played one Carabao Cup match while representing United in two Champions League fixtures. Overall, Mainoo has netted twice in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Analysis

Mainoo could be a complete midfielder

Mainoo is a defensive midfielder, shielding the backline. He is always keen on making progressive runs and trying to dictate the match. He is someone who can hold the ball and be highly composed when in pressure situations. Mainoo has been compared to former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes by Dimitar Berbatov. Many critics and fans want him at the 2024 Euros for England.