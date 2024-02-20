Jason Roy owns six tons in T20 cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Jason Roy races past 9,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:07 am Feb 20, 2024

What's the story Dashing England opener Jason Roy has raced past 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the fifth England international to reach the mark as he reached the milestone with his first run in Match 4 of the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. Roy scored a 19-ball 24 in a run-chase as Gladiators won. Here is more.

Elite list

Fifth England batter to get the mark

As mentioned, Roy became only the fifth Englishman to accomplish 9,000 T20 runs (9,023) as he joined Alex Hales (12,171), Jos Buttler (11,146), James Vince (10,237), and Ravi Bopara (9,106). Playing his 348th T20 game, Roy averages 27.59 as his strike rate is 142. The tally includes six tons and 59 fifties with 145* being his best score.

Information

Roy surpasses 1,000 fours in T20s

Roy hammered four fours versus the Qalandars. As per ESPNcricinfo, Roy has now surpassed 1,000 fours in the 20-over format. He owns 1,002 fours, including 153 for England. He has also smashed 335 sixes.

PSL

Two tons in PSL

Playing his 30th PSL game, Roy owns 1,106 runs (SR: 147.86). Roy, who earlier represented Lahore Qalandars, has seven fifties alongside two centuries. He averages 40.96 which is third-best among batters with 700 or more PSL runs. Rilee Rossouw (2) is the only other overseas batter with multiple PSL tons. Notably, Roy was the fastest to complete 1,000 PSL runs (27 innings).

Do you know?

PSL 2024: Roy has looked in good touch

Roy scored 75 against Peshawar Zalmi in the opener. His knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes. He struck at 156.25. Notably, he shared a 157-run stand alongside fellow opener Saud Shakeel. Now, Roy scored 24 to own 99 runs from two matches.

Information

Highest score in PSL history

Roy scored a stunning 145* off 63 balls against Peshawar Zalmi last season. This remains the highest-individual score in PSL history. No other batter has breached the 130-run mark in the tournament. His maiden hundred (116 off 57 balls) came against Lahore Qalandars in 2022.

T20Is

Here are his T20I numbers

Roy, who debuted against India in 2014, has managed 1,522 runs across 64 T20Is. He averages a modest 24.15 and has struck at a superb rate of 137.61. He owns eight fifties in the format (HS: 78) At home, Roy has belted 557 runs, striking at 136.18. Meanwhile, he holds 621 and 344 runs in neutral and away venues, respectively.