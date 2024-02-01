Alexander-Arnold has appeared in 300 matches for the Reds in all competitions (Photo credit: X/@TrentAA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold completes 300 matches for Liverpool: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:59 pm Feb 01, 2024

What's the story Trent Alexander-Arnold registered his 300th appearance for Liverpool when he came on as a substitute versus Chelsea on matchday 22 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Alexander-Arnold celebrated his milestone appearance with a win as the Reds beat Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a lot of success at Liverpool as he remains a vital cog. We decode his stats.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Alexander-Arnold has been a constant figure at right-back for Liverpool. He has at times also been used in midfield by Jurgen Klopp. He made his first-team debut under Klopp in the 2016-17 season and has since then become a mainstay. Across nine seasons, Alexander-Arnold has shown a lot of pedigree and maturity. He has grown along the years to establish himself.

Numbers

18 goals and 78 assists for Alexander-Arnold in all competitions

Alexander-Arnold has appeared in 300 matches for the Reds in all competitions, including 217 in the Premier League. He has scored 18 goals for Liverpool so far, besides contributing with 78 assists. 14 of his goals have come in the Premier League alongside 57 assists. He has also kept 68 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Premier League

Decoding his Premier League stats

Alexander Arnold has made 336 tackles in the Premier League with a success of 64%. He has also made his presence felt with 268 interceptions and 326 clearances. He has also made three clearances off the line. Besides, the Englishman owns 1,396 recoveries, 101 big chances created, and four errors leading to goal. He has smashed the woodwork on nine occasions.

PL 2023-24

His performance in the Premier League 2023-24 season

Alexander-Arnold has five goals incolvement this season (G2 A3). He has clocked 26 tackles with a success rate of 69%. He has made 32 clearances and 22 interceptions, besides also making 132 recoveries and winning 24 successful 50/50s. However, he has had two errors leading to a goal. Notably, he has created 12 big chances and provided 103 accurate long balls.

Accolades

Alexander-Arnold has won a lot of honors with the Reds

Alexander-Arnold is a one-time Premier League winner with the Reds in 2019-20. He is a one-time UEFA Champions League winner in 2018-19, besides being a two-time runner-up. He has lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2021-22 respectively, besides winning the FA Community Shield in 2022. In 2019, he won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Information

Young Player of the Season in 2019-20

Alexander-Arnold was adjudged Premier League Young Player of the Season award in 2019-20. He scored four goals and provided 13 assists that season. He created 18 big chances in the title-winning campaign and also kept 12 clean sheets.

Twitter Post

300!