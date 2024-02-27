New Zealand recently defeated South Africa 2-0 in a Test series (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

New Zealand vs Australia, Test series: Here's the statistical preview

What's the story Following a 3-0 drubbing in T20Is, New Zealand will only aim for redemption when they host their neighbors, Australia, for a two-match Test series, starting February 29. The first Test will be played in Wellington followed by the second at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. The last time these two teams met in New Zealand in a Test series, Australia hammered the Kiwis 2-0.

Head-to-head

A look at the head-to-head records

The two teams have locked horns in 60 Tests so far. Australia are the overwhelming favorites when it comes to a head-to-head record against the Kiwis. They have won 34 Tests in comparison to NZ's eight wins. As many as 18 matches have ended in draws. Surprisingly, the Kiwis haven't won a Test series against Australia since their triumph in the 1989-90 Trans-Tasman Trophy.

Unbeaten in NZ for 31 years (Tests)

Australia have dominated the Trans-Tasman trophy. NZ haven't beaten them on home soil for 31 years. Their last win came in March 1993 at Eden Park. In the last 31 years, there have been 31 Trans-Tasman tests and Australia have lost only one (Hobart 2011).

NZ squad

NZ's squad for the Test series

New Zealand squad for the Test series: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, and Will Young. Wagner, who was initially named in the squad, has shockingly announced his retirement from international cricket. NZ are yet to name a replacement in his place.

Australia squad

Australia's squad for the Trans-Tasman Test series

Australia squad for the Test series: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc. Apart from the usual pace-bowling quartet, Australia have also included Neser in the squad as chief selector George Bailey believes it is better to have more options.

Nathan Lyon

Will Nathan Lyon continue his dominance against NZ?

Lyon has been Australia's mainstay in whites for many years now. The veteran off-spinner enjoys bowling against the Kiwis. He has returned with 50 wickets in only 10 Test matches against NZ. His average of 20.52 is the lowest among bowlers with 50-plus wickets in Australia-NZ Test series. Lyon has claimed two fifers, and his best figures of 5/50 came in Sydney in 2020.

Milestones

Australia: Key milestones on offer

Smith can break a tie with Steve Waugh in terms of Test tons. They currently have the joint second-most centuries (32) for Australia. Marsh is 110 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in Test cricket. He is three wickets away from 50 Test scalps. Meanwhile, Khawaja needs 145 more runs to become the first player to slam 1,000 runs in the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Milestones

New Zealand: Key milestones on offer

Mitchell and Conway, who are tied at 1,497 runs, need three more to complete 1,500 Test runs. Southee with 224 scalps at home has picked up the most wickets on NZ soil in this format. Williamson can break a tie with Younis Khan in terms of fourth innings tons. They both currently own the joint-most fourth-innings centuries (5) in Test cricket.

