Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first Indian left-hander with this Test record

What's the story India's Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his sublime run in Test cricket. He smashed another half-century, this time in the first innings of the 4th Test against England in Ranchi. Jaiswal launched his usual counter-attack and hammered a 117-ball 73, a knock laced with 8 fours and a six. He has now totaled 618 runs, the most by an Indian left-handed batter in a Test series.

A superb knock from Jaiswal

India had a forgettable start after England were bowled out for 353 in the first innings. They lost skipper Rohit Sharma, but Jaiswal and Shubman Gill propelled them past 80. Jaiswal eventually slammed 73 off 117 balls (8 fours and a six). This was his third half-century in the format. Spinner Shoaib Bashir ended Jaiswal's bid for another century by knocking him over.

Over 600 runs in the series

Jaiswal has been in terrific form in Test cricket. He is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series, having smashed 618 runs at an incredible 103. The tally includes two double-tons and as many half-centuries. His scores in the series read 73, 10, 214*, 209, 17, 80, and 15. Jaiswal now has 934 runs from eight Tests at 71.84 (three tons).

Jaiswal scripts this record

As mentioned, Jaiswal has slammed 618 runs, the most by an Indian left-handed batter in a Test series. He is now the only Indian left-handed batter to score more than 600 runs in a Test series. Overall, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar tops this list among Indian batters. He scored 774 runs in his debut Test series in 1970/71.

Jaiswal surpassed Ganguly in Rajkot

Jaiswal shattered a host of records en route to a breathtaking double-ton in the third innings of the Rajkot Test. During his knock, Jaiswal displaced Sourav Ganguly as the left-handed Indian batter with the most runs in a Test series. The latter hammered 534 runs in the home Test series against Pakistan in 2007-08. No other Indian southpaw has 500 runs in this regard.

Third-most runs by an Indian opener in a Test series

Jaiswal now also owns the third-most runs by an Indian opener in a bilateral Test series. He is only behind Gavaskar, who racked up 774 runs in the 1971 away series against West Indies and 732 runs in the 1978-79 home series against WI. With three potential innings still left in the series, Jaiswal can go past Gavaskar.