Ranji Trophy quarter-final: Vidwath Kaverappa dazzles with 4/99 versus Vidarbha

Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Vidwath Kaverappa was the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka on Day 2 against Vidarbha in the 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-final. The speedster finished with great figures of 4/99, claiming his fourth four-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. Kaverappa claimed three wickets on Day 2 after returning with a solitary scalp on the preceding day. However, Vidarbha still managed to post a total of 460.

Spell

A decisive spell from Kaverappa

Kaverappa's only wicket on Day 1 was of Yash Rathod as he broke a crucial 184-run stand that he shared with centurion Atharva Taide. The seamer returned on Day 2 and initially dismissed skipper Akshay Wadkar. Later, Kaverappa knocked over Karun Nair, who was 10 runs short of another fine century. Lastly, the Karnataka seamer also removed Aditya Sarwate to complete his four-fer.

2024 Ranji Trophy

Second four-wicket haul for Kaverappa in 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign

Kaverappa has missed quite a few games in the 2024 Ranji Trophy due to his commitments with India A. Still, he has scalped 19 wickets in nine innings this season at 23.31. He returned with two four-wicket hauls. Kaverappa's season-best figures of 4/44 came against Tripura (second innings). Among the Karnataka bowlers, only Vyshak Vijaykumar (35) and Vasuki Koushik (28) have claimed more wickets.

2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Kaverappa had a decent outing in 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Kaverappa was one of the standout performers in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He picked up 30 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.43. The seamer returned with two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls last season. He finished the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign as Karnataka's second-highest wicket-taker. Vyshak, with 31 wickets from last season, pipped him to the top spot.

Career

A look at his First-Class career

Playing his 20th First-Class match, Kaverappa has claimed 74 scalps at an impressive average of below 21. As mentioned, this was his fourth four-wicket haul in this format along with four fifers. The young pacer has been one of the most consistent wicket-takers in the domestic circuit for Karnataka. Kaverappa made his FC debut for the team in March 2022.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Vidarbha compiled a mammoth total of 460 in the first innings courtesy of Taide's century and a couple of nineties from Rathod and Nair. Kaverappa starred for Karnataka with figures of 4/99, while Hardik Raj returned with two wickets. In reply, Karnataka are 98/2 at stumps on Day 2 with Ravikumar Samarth (43*) and Nikin Jose (20*) still present at the crease.