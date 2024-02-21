Ferguson owns a solitary T20I fifer (Source: X/@ICC)

Lockie Ferguson becomes second-fastest NZ bowler to 50 T20I wickets

What's the story Star pacer Lockie Ferguson has become the second-fastest New Zealand bowler to claim 50 T20 wickets. He accomplished the milestone with his only scalp in the opening T20I against Australia in Wellington. Overall, the fast bowler became the seventh Kiwi player to complete 50 T20I wickets. Meanwhile, Ferguson, who dismissed Glenn Maxwell, finished with 1/23 in four overs though NZ lost the high-scoring game.

Second-fastest Kiwi bowler to get the mark

While Ferguson took 37 games to complete 50 scalps, only Trent Boult (36) has reached the milestone in fewer games among NZ players. Ferguson made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2017. While he averages 20.10 in the format, his best figures read 5/21 (versus West Indies). His economy rate in the format is 7.65.

Seventh NZ bowler to get the mark

As mentioned, Ferguson became the seventh NZ bowler to claim 50 T20I wickets. Besides Boult (74), he has joined the likes of Tim Southee (157), Ish Sodhi (132), Mitchell Santner (108), Nathan McCullum (58), and Adam Milne (58). At home, Ferguson has raced to 31 T20 scalps, averaging 14.38. Ferguson owns two wickets in as many T20Is against Australia.

Do you know?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ferguson is the only bowler in T20I history to take multiple wickets via hit wicket. While he dismissed India's Harshal Patel in this way in the 2021 Kolkata T20I, the NZ pacer made Shreyas Iyer, another Indian batter, disturb his stumps in the 2022 Mount Maunganui T20I.

How did the game pan out?

While Devon Conway scored 63 runs, Rachin Ravindra made 68. Opener Finn Allen also contributed with a fiery 32. Glenn Phillips (19*) and Mark Chapman (18*) chipped in with unbeaten cameos as NZ posted 215/3 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Mitchell Marsh (72*) led Australia's chase. Tim David's brilliant 31*-run cameo helped the Aussies cross the line on the final delivery.