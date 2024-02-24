Atharva Taide hammered his second First-Class century of the 2024 Ranji Trophy (Photo credit: X/@BCCIDomestic)

Ranji Trophy quarter-finals: Vidarbha's Atharva Taide hammers third First-Class century

What's the story Atharva Taide played a brilliant knock for Vidarbha against Karnataka in the 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-final. This is his third century in First-Class cricket and a second of the ongoing season. He reached the milestone of 225 balls. His 109-run knock was studded with 16 boundaries and a six. He helped Vidarbha compile 261/3 at stumps on Day 1.

Knock

A superb hand from Taide

Vidarbha lost their opener Dhruv Shorey early on, but Taide continued his quest with Yash Rathod as the duo stitched a 184-run partnership. Rathod narrowly missed out on his century but Taide kept going as he added 45 more runs with Karun Nair. Once the youngster reached his milestone, he started playing his shots more freely but was unfortunately dismissed by Hardik Raj.

2024

A decent outing for Taide in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Taide has been one of the star performers for Vidarbha in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The opening batter has hammered 463 runs across 10 innings at an average of 51.44. He has slammed two centuries and as many fifties in this campaign. He hammered his highest FC score of 138 against Jharkhand earlier this season. Currently, Taide is Vidarbha's highest run-getter this season.

2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Taide was Vidarbha's highest run-getter in 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

The young batter was exceptional for Vidarbha in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. As per ESPNcricinfo, he finished as Vidarbha's highest run-getter last season with 499 runs from seven matches at an average of 45.36. Taide smashed three fifties and a solitary hundred. Despite his heroics, Vidarbha finished fourth in Elite Group D and failed to qualify for the Ranji Trophy knockout rounds.

Career

A look at his First-Class numbers

Having made his FC debut for Vidarbha in 2018, the youngster has made his name in this format in the last couple of years. With this century, he has now completed 1,350 runs from 21 FC matches at an average of over 42. Apart from his three centuries, he has also smashed eight fifties. Taide is also a regular in Vidarbha's white-ball setup.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Karnataka invited Vidarbha to bat first, and the hosts lost their experienced opener Dhruv Shorey early on. However, Taide continued his onslaught with Rathod, and the duo added 184 runs together. The latter narrowly missed out on his century. Courtesy of their efforts, Vidarbha compiled 261/3 at stumps on Day 1. Karnataka's Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Hardik returned with a wicket apiece.