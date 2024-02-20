Conway has two fifties against Australia (Source: X/@ICC)

Devon Conway averages 51.06 in home T20Is: Decoding his stats

What's the story New Zealand are gearing up to host a strong Australian team in a three-match T20I series, starting on February 21 in Wellington. With NZ's regular skipper Kane Williamson being unavailable, the onus is on other batters to tackle Australian bowlers well. Meanwhile, expectations would be high from Devon Conway as he has been sensational in home T20Is. Here we decode his stats at home.

Numbers at home

Second-best average at home

Having played 24 T20Is in New Zealand, Conway has clobbered 817 runs at a stunning average of 51.06. Only Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (60.80) has a better average among batters with as many or more T20I runs than Conway at home. Meanwhile, the NZ southpaw has smoked seven fifties at home with 99* being his best score. His strike rate in NZ reads 136.85.

Conway vs Australia

Two fifties against Australia

Notably, Conway's highest T20I score of 99* came against none other than Australia in the 2021 Christchurch T20I. Overall, he owns two fifties against the Aussies in T20Is. He has raced to 284 runs across six matches against them at a jaw-dropping average and strike rate of 71 and 145.64, respectively.

Conway in NZ

His overall T20 stats in NZ

Overall in T20 cricket, Conway has returned with 2,449 across 66 games in NZ at a stunning average of 52.10, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate reads 138.91. The tally includes 19 fifties and a couple of tons. No other batter with at least 2,300 T20 runs in NZ even averages 40. Conway hence has been in a league of his own.

T20Is

Here are his T20I numbers

Having played 44 T20Is, Conway has slammed 1,275 runs at 38.63 (SR: 128.65). The tally includes nine fifties. Notably, he is the joint-second-fastest to accomplish 1,000 T20I runs, having taken just 26 innings. He boasts the best average among NZ batters with at least 500 T20I runs. Conway is currently NZ's seventh-highest run-getter in the format.