Angelo Mathews completes 200 appearances in T20 cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:49 pm Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has completed 200 T20 appearances. The T20I series opener between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dambulla marked his milestone. Mathews is one of the finest batters in the history of SL cricket and his stellar track record across formats is brilliant. In addition to T20Is, he has also made a significant mark in franchise T20 cricket.

Milestone

Eighth SL player to accomplish this milestone

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mathews is now the eighth Sri Lankan international to accomplish 200 T20 appearances. He has clobbered 3,359 runs in the format at 26.24 with his strike rate being 120.91. The tally includes 13 fifties with 81* being his best score. With his medium pace, he has taken 94 wickets at an economy of 7.46. He owns a solitary four-wicket haul (4/19).

International numbers

His numbers for SL

Mathews is the most experienced player in the Lankan camp. He made his T20I debut during the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. As of now, the right-handed batter has slammed 1,260 runs from 81 T20Is at 27.39. The tally includes a strike rate of 118.42 (50s: 6). He also owns 40 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.12.

Comeback

A much-awaited return

Last month, Mathews received a T20I call-up after nearly three years, for the series against Zimbabwe. Before that series, he last played a T20I in March 2021. On his T20I return, Mathews smashed 46(38) as the hosts defeated Zimbabwe by three wickets. He scored 66* in the second game. This was his first fifty in the format since January 2017.

LPL

His numbers in the Lanka Premier League

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mathews is the seventh-highest run-getter in the history of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). He has managed 683 runs across 35 games in the competition at an average of 27.32 (SR: 122.18). The tally includes three fifties. With the ball, he has managed 12 wickets in the competition at an impressive economy of 7.07.