Dinesh Chandimal hammered his 15th Test century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Dinesh Chandimal smokes his ninth Test century at home: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:17 pm Feb 03, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal registered a brilliant century on Day 2 against Afghanistan in the only Test at the SSC ground. Notably, this is Chandimal's 15th century in Test cricket as he slammed 107 from 181 deliveries. His knock was laced with 10 boundaries and a solitary maximum as he kept the scoreboard ticking. SL were 380/4 when Chandimal was dismissed.

Chandimal completes 2,500 Test runs on home soil

Playing his 78th Test match, Chandimal has amassed 5,402 runs at an average of 43.91. Besides 15 centuries, he has also smoked 25 fifties in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 34-year-old has surpassed 2,500 runs on home soil (2,577). He averages 47.72. In 51 matches on Asian soil, Chandimal has raced to 3,883 runs (100s: 13) at an average of 49.78.

200-plus stand alongside Mathews

Chandimal came to the crease when SL were 148/3. Since then, Angelo Mathews and Chandimal have added over 200 runs for the fourth wicket. Mathews slammed his 16th Test century and now Chandimal has joined him. Eventually, he was dismissed by Naveed Zadran.

Third-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in Test cricket since 2021

Chandimal had a brilliant 2022 where he piled up the runs. He also had a decent 2023 and right now he is carrying that form into another year. He is the third-highest run-getter for SL in Test cricket since 2021. He has amassed more than 1,400 runs from 19 Tests. Only Dimuth Karunaratne and Mathews have scored more runs for SL in this period.