Ranji Trophy: Hitesh Walunj shines with match haul of 14/163

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:24 pm Feb 04, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Hitesh Walunj was the star for Maharashtra in their encounter against Saurashtra in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The left-arm spinner picked up his maiden 10-wicket match haul in First-Class cricket as he returned with figures of 14/163 across the two innings. He claimed 6/93 in the first innings followed by career-best 8/70 in the second innings. Despite his heroics, Maharashtra lost by 48 runs.

Next Article

Spell

An exceptional bowling effort from Walunj

Walunj returned with a career-best 8/70 in the second innings. He managed 6/93 in his first outing. In the second innings, Walunj removed Kevin Jivrajani first before claiming the prized wicket of Arpit Vasavada. Later, he went on a roller dismissing the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Parth Bhut, Vishwaraj Jadeja, and Prerak Mankad. He knocked over Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Chirag Jani, finishing 8/70.

Record

Joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy

Walunj is having a sensational 2023-24 Ranji trophy campaign. The left-arm spinner is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season. He has claimed 36 wickets from five matches at an average of 15.30. Walunj has amassed four fifers along with a four-wicket haul. The 30-year-old is tied with Puducherry's Gourav Yadav, who has also claimed 36 wickets. No other bowler has scalped 30-plus wickets.

Debut

Walunj had a brilliant FC debut

Walunj made his First-Class debut against Manipur earlier this year. He made the most of this opportunity by returning with 5/33 and 3/31 in respective innings on debut. He followed his debut fifer with a 6/91 in the second match against Jharkhand. The 30-year-old spinner continued his fine form with 4/80 versus Rajasthan and 3/40 against Harayana (both first innings).

Summary

Here's the match summary

Batting first, Saurashtra could reach a total of 202 runs courtesy of fifties from Dharmendrasinh and Mankad. Walunj claimed 6/93. In reply, the hosts were bundled out for 159 as Dharmendrasinh starred with figures of 4/61. The second innings saw Saurashtra get bowled out for 169 due to Walunj's 8/70. Chasing 213, Maharashtra fell 48 runs short courtesy of Bhut's career-best 7/44.

Information

A look at his First-Class career

Playing his fifth First-Class encounter, the left-arm spinner has raced to 36 wickets at an excellent average of 15.30. Walunj's four fifers have come against Manipur, Jharkhand and Saurashtra (2). He also scalped a solitary fourfer against Rajasthan.