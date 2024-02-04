Watkins has raced to 11 goals and 10 assists in the ongoing Premier League campaign (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Ollie Watkins attains this unique record in Premier League 2023-24

02:22 pm Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Ollie Watkins has continued his dream run in the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League season. After racing to 50 career Premier League goals in the previous match versus Newcastle United, Watkins played a key role in helping Aston Villa thump Sheffield United 5-0. Watkins scored a goal and made two assists for Unai Emery's side and scripted ta unique Premier League record.

First player with this record in the ongoing season

Watkins has raced to 11 goals and 10 assists in the ongoing Premier League campaign. He is the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season and the first player to achieve this for Aston Villa in a top-flight campaign since Dwight Yorke in 1995-96.

Watkins is only behind Salah

Watkins owns 21 goals involvement this season in the Premier League. He is only behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (22), who has clocked 14 goals and eight assists. Kieran Trippier is sandwiched between Watkins, Salah, and Pascal Gross in terms of assists (9).

Premier League: Watkins owns 51 goals and 23 assists

Playing his 132nd Premier League match, Watkins owns 51 goals and 23 assists. For the fourth successive season, Watkins has registered 10-plus Premier League goals (14 in 2020-21, 11 in 2021-22, 15 in 2022-23, and 11* in 2023-24). As per Opta, he became the first player to score 10+ goals in four consecutive seasons in the competition for Villa.

Villa down Sheffield United 5-0

After suffering a 3-1 defeat versus the Magpies in the previous match, Villa ran riot against the Blades. John McGinn opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Watkins added his side's second four minutes later. Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans made it 4-0 ahead of half-time. In the second half, Alex Moreno added the fifth. Watkins assisted Bailey and Moreno's goals.

