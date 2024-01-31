Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins registered his 50th goal in a 3-1 defeat against Newcastle United (Photo credit: X/@AVFCOfficial)

Ollie Watkins races to 50 Premier League goals: Key stats

What's the story Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins registered his 50th goal in a 3-1 defeat against Newcastle United on matchday 22 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Watkins is one of the league's in-form goal-scorers this season as he continued to produce consistency for Villa in the England's top-flight. Watkins can be a vital asset for England in the 2024 Euros. We decode his stats.

Goal

Watkins scores a consolation goal against the Magpies

Newcastle were 3-0 up and running against hosts Villa before a 71st-minute strike from Watkins earned Unai Emery's men a consolation goal. Leon Bailey provided a precise cross in the six-yard box after James McGinn lifted a great pass over the top. Watkins was there at the right place and at the right time to drill home the goal.

Record

Watkins registers this unique Premier League record for Villa

Villa's Watkins has raced to 50 Premier League goals from 131 matches. He also owns 21 assists. For the fourth successive season, Watkins has registered 10-plus Premier League goals (14 in 2020-21, 11 in 2021-22, 15 in 2022-23, and 10* in 2023-24). As per Opta, he's the first player to score 10+ goals in four consecutive seasons in the competition for the club.

Do you know?

Watkins has become just the third player to score 50 or more Premier League goals for Aston Villa. Gabriel Agbonlahor is Villa's top scorer with 73 goals. Yorke smashed 60 goals for the club. Dion Dublin (47) is the only other player with 45-plus goals.

PL stats

Watkins: A look at his overall Premier League stats

Out of his 50 Premier League goals, nine have been headers. His tally included three penalties. Watkins has managed 325 shots with 150 of them on target. He has smashed the post on 16 occasions. Watkins has created 23 big chances, besides missing 56. He also owns 72 tackles, 32 interceptions, and 100 clearances.

PL 2023-24

How has he performed in the Premier League 2023-24 season?

In 22 Premier League matches this season, Watkins owns 10 goals and 8 assists. As per Opta, all 10 of his goals have come from inside the box. He has managed 46 shots (excluding blocks) with 26 of them on target. Watkins has hit the post twice. He has created 32 chances, besides completing 258 out of 341 passes. He owns seven tackles.

Information

Decoding his overall numbers for Villa

Watkins joined Villa in the summer of 2020 and has since then appeared in 147 matches, scoring 58 goals. He has scored 15-plus goals in three separate seasons (16 in in 2020-21, 16 in 2022-23, and 15* in 2023-24). Overall, he has 21 assists.

