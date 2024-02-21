Ravindra smoked six sixes during his stay

Rachin Ravindra shines against Australia, smokes his maiden T20I fifty

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:22 pm Feb 21, 202401:22 pm

What's the story After shining in Tests and ODIs, New Zealand's batting sensation Rachin Ravindra has made a mark in T20Is as well. The southpaw smoked a brilliant 68 off 35 balls in the opening T20I against Australia in Wellington. This was his maiden T20I fifty which was laced with two boundaries and six maximums. He added 113 runs for the second wicket with Devon Conway (63).

Next Article

Knock

A fine knock from Ravindra

NZ were well placed at 61/1 in 5.2 overs when Ravindra arrived. The southpaw was a bit reluctant early on as he managed just 14 runs off his first 16 deliveries. However, he picked up the pace after the 10th over and how. He smoked three sixes and a boundary in the 15th over, bowled by Adam Zampa. He eventually fell to Pat Cummins.

Stats

Maiden fifty for Ravindra

As mentioned, this was Ravindra's maiden T20I fifty as he has now raced to 214 runs across 20 games at 16.46. His strike rate reads 133.75. He has also scalped nine T20I wickets with his left-arm spin (ER: 6.67). Notably, this was his maiden T20I assignment against Australia. Overall, Ravindra has raced to 673 T20 runs, averaging over 15 (50s: 2).

Summary

NZ post a strong total

Besides Ravindra, Conway starred with a 63-run knock. Opener Finn Allen also contributed with a fiery 32. Glenn Phillips (19*) and Mark Chapman (18*) chipped in with unbeaten cameos as NZ posted 215/3 in their allotted 20 overs. The Aussie bowlers had a tough day at the office as the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins claimed one wicket apiece.

Award

Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

Last month, Ravindra was named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023. Ravindra, who made his ODI debut last year, set the ICC ODI World Cup on fire with his sensational knocks. He smashed a whopping 578 runs at the event at 64.22. Earlier this month, he scored a stunning 240 against South Africa in the Mount Maunganui Test.