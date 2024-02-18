Australia have named a strong squad (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand host full-strength Australia in T20I series: Statistical preview

What's the story New Zealand are gearing up to host Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting on February 21 in Wellington. With the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year in June, both sides would view this series as a preparation opportunity. While Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia, Mitchell Santner will captain NZ in Kane Williamson's absence. Here we present the statistical preview.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The Australian cricket team boasts a 10-6 win-loss record against the Kiwis in T20I cricket (including Super Over games). The two sides last met in the format in the 2022 T20 WC. NZ comprehensively won the group-stage game by 89 runs. Meanwhile, on NZ soil, Australia have six wins and four defeats against the home team.

NZ squad

Boult returns to NZ's T20I set-up

Trent Boult, who is set to play T20Is after over a year, has been recalled. Williamson misses out due to an injury. NZ's squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (Games 2 and 3), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee (Game 1).

AUS squad

Australia name a strong squad

Australia has named a full-strength squad for this series. However, Marcus Stoinis is unavailable due to an injury. Australia's squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Performers

A look at NZ's key performers

With 1,392 runs at a strike rate of 144.54, Glenn Phillips is NZ's highest run-getter in T20Is since 2021. NZ's preceding T20I series against Pakistan saw Finn Allen clobber 295 runs across five matches, striking at 195.04. Mitchell Santner's economy rate of 6.65 is the second-best among full-member team bowlers with 50 or more T20I wickets since January 2021.

Performers

A look at the key players for Australia

Glenn Maxwell has enjoyed operating against New Zealand as he has hammered 262 runs against them, striking at 155.02. David Warner has a strike rate of 148.96 against NZ in T20Is. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 87 scalps. Josh Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is since 2021 with 51 scalps at 18.13.

Milestones

Approaching milestones for NZ players

Mark Chapman (989) can become the 11th batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs for NZ. Tim Southee is nine scalps short of becoming the first player to accomplish 100 T20I wickets at home. Lockie Ferguson (49) can complete 50 scalps in the T20I format. Tim Seifert (907) requires 93 runs to become the fourth NZ batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs at home.

Milestones

Approaching milestones for Australian players

Glenn Maxwell is 83 runs away from completing 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. He will be only the third Australian to reach the milestone. Adam Zampa requires six scalps to complete 300 dismissals in T20 cricket. Pat Cummins (143) can accomplish 150 wickets in the 20-over format. Mitchell Marsh (5,896) can get to 6,000 international runs.

