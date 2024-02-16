Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up 98 T20I wickets at an average of 15.43 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, T20Is 2024: Decoding key stats

By Rajdeep Saha

What's the story Sri Lanka host Afghanistan in a three-match series, starting February 17. All three matches will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Sri Lanka have dominated the show against Afghanistan, who are yet to register a win on this tour across formats. Notably, the Lankans tamed Afghanistan 3-0 in the just concluded ODI series. Here we decode the key stats (T20I series).

3-2 win-loss record in favor of the Lankans

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have met each other on five occasions in the T20Is. Sri Lanka have claimed three wins with the Afghans pocketing the other two. In the last meeting, Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight runs at the 2023 Asian Games.

Mendis and Shanaka can surpass these legends

Kusal Mendis has scored 1,324 runs for Sri Lanka at an average of 23.64. He could become the fifth-highest scorer for the Lankans by surpassing Kumar Sangakkara (1,382). Dasun Shanaka owns 1,386 runs and is 114 shy of the 1,500-run mark. Shanaka could become the third-highest scorer for Lanka by surpassing Mahela Jayawardene (1,493). He could become the 3rd Lankan player with 1,500-plus runs.

Asalanka can surpass 1,000 runs for SL

Charith Asalanka has amassed 908 runs for Sri Lanka at 25.94. He owns five fifties. Asalanka is 92 shy of the 1,000-run mark. He has played 39 matches for the Lankans. In the 20-over format, Asalanka has managed 2,084 runs.

Mathews is in line to make his 200th T20 appearance

Veteran Angelo Mathews is in line to make his 200th T20 appearance. In 199 matches, Mathews has amassed 3,359 runs at 26.24. His strike rate reads 120.91. Mathews has clobbered 13 fifties. He is 141 runs shy of the 3,500-run mark. Notably, 1,260 of his runs have come for Sri Lanka in T20Is. He averages 27.39.

Nissanka will look to continue his majestic form

Pathum Nissanka is in fine form and could make a difference. He struck a maiden double-century in the first ODI before finishing with 118 in the third match against the Afghans. In the 20-over format, Nissanka has tallied 2,275 runs at 26.14. Meanwhile, 1,140 of his runs have come for Sri Lanka. However, his strike rate is low (112.64).

Nabi closes in on 2,000 runs for Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi is closing in on 2,000 runs for Afghanistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nabi owns 1,967 runs at 22.60. His strike rate is 139.10. Nabi could become just the second Afghan player to slam 2,000-plus runs after Mohammad Shahzad (2,048). In T20s, Nabi has amassed 5,622 runs at 21.62 (50s: 16). He is closing in on 400 fours (388).

Gurbaz can make his presence felt

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is key to Afghanistan. He owns 1,271 runs at 25.93 with a strike rate of 137.10. He is three shy of 100 fours. He has played 49 matches for the Afghans. In the 20-over format, Gurbaz owns 3,880 runs at 24.87 (SR: 148.60).

Najibullah Zadran can get to 100 sixes for Afghanistan

Najibullah Zadran is the third-highest scorer for Afghanistan with 1,799 runs from 100 matches. He could become the second Afghan player with 100-plus sixes (95). In 211 T20 games overall, Zadran has racked up 3,865 runs at 27.60. He owns 19 fifties with a strike rate of 137.74. Ibrahim Zadran has managed 699 runs from 30 games, averaging 26.88.

100 wickets loading for Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up 98 T20I wickets at an average of 15.43. He is two shy of 100 scalps. Hasaranga could become just the second Sri Lankan after Lasith Malinga with 100-plus scalps (107). Hasaranga, who has played 61 matches (59 innings) could become the second-fastest to 100 T20I scalps. Rashid Khan (53 matches) holds the record.