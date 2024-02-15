David shined for the Aussies in the recently concluded three-match series against West Indies (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Tim David: Decoding his phenomenal T20I strike rate stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:57 pm Feb 15, 202411:57 pm

What's the story Australian T20I batter Tim David could be a match-winner for his side at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in June. David shined for the Aussies in the recently concluded three-match series against West Indies. He scored some useful runs blended with some big-hitting. Notably, in each of the three matches, David scored 30-plus runs and remained unbeaten. Here we decode David's T20I stats.

Vs WI

Strike rate in excess of 200 in series versis WI

In the opening match, David slammed 37* from 17 balls (strike rate: 217.64). Australia ended up with 213/7. In the second encounter, he struck 31* from 14 balls. His strike rate was 221.42. Australia managed 241/4. In the final clash, during a chase of 221, David scored 41* (19), striking at 215.78. Australia lost this match (183/5). Earlier, they won the first two matches.

Runs

David completed 1,000 T20I runs

During his knock of an unbeaten 41 in the third match versus the Windies, David reached the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. He owns 1,006 runs at an average of 38.69. His strike rate reads a phenomenal 163.04. In 22 matches for the Aussies, David owns 446 runs at 32 (SR: 169.05). Earlier, he represented Singapore (14 matches), scoring 558 runs at 46.50 (SR: 158.52).

16-20

David's strike rate in overs 16-20

David is a finisher and he often comes in at number six or seven for the Aussies. He is an excellent figure in death overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, in overs 16-20, David carries a strike rate of 213.72. He owns 327 runs at 36.33. He has smashed 23 fours and 24 sixes in this phase, in addition to being dismissed nine times.

Information

David owns a strike rate of 162.57 in T20s

Overall in the 20-over format, David has featured in 213 matches, having scored 4,323 runs at 31.10. He has struck 15 fifties. His strike rate of 162.57 is commendable. He has struck 303 fours and 267 sixes.

Do you know?

David owns the second-highest strike rate in 2024 among players to have featured in three or more matches in T20Is. His strike rate of 218 in the series versus the WI is only behind Andre Russell's 231.91. Russell has three appearances (all versus Australia).