Saurashtra's Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has claimed 30 wickets in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claims career-best 7/32 versus Rajasthan: Stats

Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for Saurashtra against Rajasthan in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The left-arm spinner produced a match-winning spell of 7/32 in the second innings, which helped Saurashtra bundle out Rajasthan for 87. This was his 20th FC fifer and sixth 10-wicket match haul. Meanwhile, Saurashtra won their second match on the bounce by registering a 218-run victory.

Spell

A great display of spin bowling from Jadeja

Jadeja returned with 5/99 in the first innings and continued that momentum in his second outing. He made full use of the conditions on Day 4, having removed Yash Kothari before knocking over Karan Lamba. He dismissed Kunal Rathore and Samarpit Joshi in a single over. He then removed Deepak Hooda and Arafat Khan on two consecutive deliveries before outfoxing Kukna Ajay Singh.

2022-23

Jadeja had a fantastic 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Jadeja was one of the biggest reasons why Saurashtra won the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy. He finished the tournament as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 43 dismissals from 10 matches at 29.60. The left-arm spinner returned with three four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. The Saurashtra spinner was only behind Jalaj Saxena (50), Shams Mulani (46), and L Kishan Singha (44) in terms of wickets.

2024 Ranji Trophy

30 wickets for Jadeja in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Jadeja has been at his consistent best for Saurashtra in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign. He has claimed 30 wickets from six matches at an average of 19.76. Notably, both his fifers from this season came from this match against Rajasthan. He registered his career-best figures of 7/32 from the second innings. Currently, Jadeja is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season.

Stats

A look at his exceptional FC numbers

The 33-year-old has been a consistent performer for Saurashtra with 343 wickets from 83 FC matches at an average of 27.30. Notably, he has claimed 20 fifers along with 18 four-wicket hauls. The left-arm spinner also owns six 10-wicket match haul. With the bat, he has amassed 1,937 runs from 116 innings at 18.99. He has hammered seven fifties in this format.

Summary

A look at the match summary

Batting first, Saurashtra compiled a decent total of 328 courtesy of centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson. Rajasthan's Kukna claimed 5/120. In reply, Rajasthan folded for 257 due to Jadeja's exceptional figures of 5/99 while Yuvrajsinh Dodiya also claimed four wickets. In the second innings, Saurashtra declared for 234/6 before bundling out Rajasthan for 87. Jadeja starred with 7/32.