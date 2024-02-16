Kane Williamson scored his fifth Test ton in fourth innings (Source: X/@ICC).

Kane Williamson equals this massive record of Younis Khan

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:42 am Feb 16, 202411:42 am

What's the story Extending his golden run in Test cricket, Kane Williamson scored a match-winning century in the fourth innings of the second Test against South Africa in Hamilton. The veteran batted with precision and slammed an unbeaten 133 off 260 balls. This was Williamson's fifth ton in the fourth innings as he has equaled Pakistan's Younis Khan's record of most centuries in this regard.

Knock

A fine hand from Williamson

Chasing 267, Williamson arrived with the scorecard reading 40/1. After losing Tom Latham (30) at the other end, Williamson joined forces with Rachin Ravindra (20) as the duo added 64 runs to take NZ past 100. At 117/3, Williamson joined Will Young (60*) and it was one-way traffic since then. They added 152 runs and Williamson recorded his third hundred of the series.

Feat

Williamson goes par with Younis

As mentioned, this was Williamson's fifth ton in the fourth innings as he has gone par with Younis, who also finished his career with as many fourth-innings ton. No other NZ batter owns more than two tons in this regard. Williamson has now raced to 1,040 Test runs in the fourth innings, averaging 57.77. The tally includes four fifties.

Average

1,000 runs in fourth innings

En route to his ton, Williamson became only the second NZ player after Ross Taylor (1,052) with 1,000-plus runs in the fourth innings. Meanwhile, Williamson's average of 57.77 is only third to India's Sunil Gavaskar (58.25) and England's Geoffrey Boycott (58.76) among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the fourth innings.

Williamson vs SA

Sixth Test hundred versus SA

Williamson was at his best in the opener as he returned with twin tons (118 and 109). He has now equaled Jacques Kallis's tally of six tons in NZ-SA Test matches. John Reid, Jacob Oram, and Henry Nicholls are the only other NZ batters with multiple tons against SA. All three batters own two tons apiece in this regard.

Elite list

Williamson joins these names

As this was Williamson's 32nd Test ton, he has now equaled Australian duo of Steve Waugh and Steve Smith in terms of Test centuries. No other active player owns more Test tons. He is the fastest to reach 32 Test tons, having taken 172 innings of 98 innings. Ricky Ponting (176) and Sachin Tendulkar (179) are next on the list.

Numbers

8,500 runs for Williamson

Earlier on Day 2, Williamson became the first NZ batter to complete 8,500 Test runs (8,666). He also brought up 4,500 Test runs at home (4,670). His tally includes 32 tons and 33 fifties (200s: 6). Williamson has now scored seven tons in his last 12 Test innings. Notably, Williamson has also raced past 18,000 international runs (18,023).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, SA managed 242 as Ruan de Swardt made 64. Debutant pacer William O'Rourke claimed four wickets. Dane Piedt's fifer meant NZ were dismissed for 211 in reply. SA posted 235 in this second outing as David Bedingham starred with a brilliant ton. O'Rourke took a fifer. Chasing 267, NZ comfortably crossed the line thanks to Williamson's ton.