Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test cricket: Key details

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test cricket: Key details

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:07 pm Jan 08, 202401:07 pm

Klaasen played just four Tests for SA (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. The dasher, however, will continue to be available for South Africa in white-ball formats. Though Klaasen did not give any specific reason behind his decision, the commitments in T20 leagues seem to have triggered his move. Notably, Klaasen played just four Tests for SA. Here are further details.

2/5

Test cricket remains my favorite format: Klaasen

"After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It's a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favorite format of the game," he said in a statement. "My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed."

3/5

Klaasen played four Tests for SA

Notably, Klaasen played four Tests between 2019 and 2023, the most recent against West Indies last summer. He managed just 56 runs across four innings in that series as he was dropped for SA's recent home Test series against India. Moreover, Kyle Verreynne has emerged as SA's first-choice keeper in Tests. Overall, the 32-year-old Klaasen finished with 104 Test runs at 13.

4/5

Here are his FC numbers

Overall, the star batter featured in 85 FC games and returned with 5,347 runs at 46.09. The tally includes 12 tons and 24 fifties with 292 being his best score. Though he was not a part of the India Test series, SA's Test coach Shukri Conrad had asserted that Klaasen was still part of his plans.

5/5

Klaasen's stocks went up in white-ball cricket

Notably, Klaasen was an absolute nightmare for bowlers in white-ball cricket last year. He hammered 927 ODI runs in 2023 at 46.35 at a stunning strike rate of 140.66. In T20s, he made 1,035 runs at an average and strike rate of 41.40 and 172.21, respectively. The veteran now has contracts in prominent tournaments like IPL, Hundred, and MLC.