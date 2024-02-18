Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has raced to 50 goals for FC Barcelona (Photo credit: X/@LaLigaEN)

Robert Lewandowski races to 50 goals for FC Barcelona: Stats

What's the story Veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has raced to 50 goals for Spanish club FC Barcelona. Lewandowski scored a brace in his side's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on matchday 25 of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and has since then delivered the goods in terms of goals. Here we decode his stats.

Goals

Lewandowski gets to 50 goals from 79 matches

Lewandowski has reached the mark of 50 goals for Bacelona from 79 matches in all competitions. He scored 33 goals in his debut season and has 17 in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. Only Samuel Eto'o and Luis Suarez have reached 50 goals quicker than Lewandowski this century (68 games each). Lewandowski is third on the list, ahead of Ronaldinho (108) and Lionel Messi (117).

Information

Lewy surpasses Villa and Henry

With 50 goals to his name, Lewandowski moved past David Villa, who needed 120 games to smash 48 goals. Meanwhile, Thierry Henry scored 49 goals for the Catalans in 121 games.

Numbers

Breaking down Lewandowski's goals across competitions

Lewandowski has scored 35 goals in La Liga for Barcelona. He has managed six UEFA Champions League goals. Lewandowski has scored four goals each in the Copa del Rey and Supecopa de Espana. He has one goal in the UEFA Europa League. Lewandowski also has 14 assists under his belt. He has 64 goals involvement.

Information

His performance in the ongoing season

Lewandowski has scored 12 goals and five assists in La Liga 2023-24. He has scored once in the Champions League (A1). He managed two goals each in the Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey.

Bayern and BVB

Lewandowski has scored 50-plus goals for three different clubs

FC Barcelona are the third side for whom Lewandowski has scored 50-plus goals. He managed a record 344 goals from 375 matches at Bayern Munich across eight seasons. Before that, he made 187 appearances for fellow Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, scoring 103 times. Lewandowski (347) is nearing 350 goals in Europe's top five leagues. He scored 312 Bundesliga goals.