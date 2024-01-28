Context

Why does this story matter?

Xavi took charge of Barcelona in November 2021 as he led the club to the Spanish Super Cup title and also won the La Liga last season. However, they have faced a few hiccups this season and things have become hostile for Xavi with every single defeat. Therefore, the Spaniard wants to end this cruel and unpleasant experience at the end of the season.

Statements

A look at Xavi's statements following the 5-3 defeat

"On June 30 I will leave the club, it's a decision I have taken with the president, with the staff," Xavi told reporters after their 5-3 defeat against Villarreal. "The feeling of being Barca coach is cruel, unpleasant, it feels like people lack respect for you a lot of the time." "It's terrible on a mental health level, your morale," he added.

Rafael Marquez

Rafael Marquez can be a worthwhile gamble

Rafael Marquez has proven his mettle as a coach of Barca Atletic. He has been very impressive as a youth team manager and has spent seven years at Barcelona as a player before this and is extremely respected in Catalonia. Barcelona took this route 16 years ago when they promoted Pep Guardiola to lead the senior team. Marquez's career can take a similar turn.

Michel

Michel can be an option for Barcelona

Girona's success this season was unprecedented as they continue to challenge for the La Liga title. Their fearless football and fluidity must be credited to their coach Michel. The Spaniard will be wanted by many European teams at the end of the season no matter how the 2023-24 season ends for Girona. Therefore, Barcelona can rope him in and prolong his stay in Catalonia.

Jurgen Klopp

Can the Barcelona job entice Jurgen Klopp?

Jurgen Klopp has decided to step down as Liverpool's manager at the end of the ongoing season as he is looking for a change. The German has worked wonders with the Reds since joining the club in 2015. It will be totally on Joan Laporta to convince the German tactician to take the reins at Barcelona following Xavi's departure.

Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta is the favorite

Barcelona appoint people with whom they are familiar so Thiago Motta can be an option. Having graduated from La Masia, Motta has spent eight years at the club. Motta has been regarded as a stellar coach and he is gradually reaching his full potential. He helped Spezia survive in the Serie A (2021-22) and is currently transforming Bologna into a solid outfit.