Premier League, Manchester City rescue a point against Chelsea: Stats

Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Manchester City midfielder Rodri rescued a point for his side against Chelsea on matchday 25 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. With the draw, City extended their unbeaten record at home to 23 Premier League matches. Former City player Raheem Sterling handed Chelsea a first-half lead. City kept asking questions before scoring the equalizer. City could have won the contest but missed chances.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Manchester City clocked 31 attempts to Chelsea's nine. City managed five shots on target with the Blues clocking six. City enjoyed 71% ball possession and a 91% pass accuracy. City are third in the Premier League's 2023-24 standings with 53 points from 24 matches (W16 D5 L3). Chelsea are 10th with 35 points from 25 games (W10 D5 L10).

City

City have claimed 18 points from losing points

City are unbeaten in 23 Premier League home matches. City clocked their fifth draw (W18) in this phase. As per Opta, only Liverpool have claimed more points from losing positions (19) than City (18) this season. It's City's most in a top-flight campaign since 1993-94. City recorded their first draw at home in the league versus Chelsea across their last nine matches (W6 L2).

Raheem

Sterling attains these feats

Sterling is the first player to score home and away against Manchester City in a single Premier League campaign having previously played for them in the competition. Indeed, only Sergio Aguero (106) has scored more Premier League goals at the Etihad Stadium than Sterling (52). Sterling has scored 121 Premier League goals from 371 matches, including 12 for Chelsea.

Information

Rodri races to 20 Premier League goals

Playing his 159th Premier League match, Spain midfielder Rodri has raced to 20 goals. He also owns 15 assists. In the ongoing season, Rodri owns six goals and three assists.

MCICHE

How did the match pan out?

Sterling scored in the 42nd minute for Chelsea after a swift counter attack. Nicolas Jackson squared the ball for the former Liverpool forward, who made no mistake. Before that, City keeper Ederson saved shots from Sterling and Jackson. City had a few moments of their own. In the second half, City had several chances before Rodri scored via a deflection from Trevoh Chalobah.

Haaland

Haaland falls flat

Erling Haaland made a total of nine attempts but failed to take any of them. He headed agonizingly wide from a delicious Kevin De Bruyne cross which was his best chance. His nine shots and 1.71 xG against Chelsea are both his highest totals without scoring in a game for Manchester City in all competitions.