Wanindu Hasaranga receives two-match ban following altercation with umpire: Details

What's the story Sri Lanka's T20I captain Wanindu Hasaranga has been handed a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council for abusing an umpire during the third T20I against Afghanistan earlier this week. The 26-year-old all-rounder will hence miss the first two matches of the three-T20I series against Bangladesh next month. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has also been penalized for his behavior in the same match.

What was the incident?

Hasaranga remonstrated with on-field umpire Lyndon Hannibal after the match for failing to call a no-ball in the last over when Sri Lanka needed 11 from three balls. Replays confirmed that Wafadar Momand's delivery to Kamindu Mendis was indeed over the waist. As the call cost Sri Lanka the game, Hasaranga vented his frustration after the match was over.

Here is what Hasaranga said

"If you can't see that, that umpire isn't suited to international cricket," he said, according to ESPNcricinfo. "It would be much better if he did another job." The offense saw Hasaranga receive three demerit points as his total demerit points tally reached five within a period of 24 points. He hence has been suspended for two matches.

A look at ICC's statement

"Hasaranga was found guilty of breaching article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Personal abuse of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an International Match," ICC said in a statement.

Gurbaz also penalized

Meanwhile, Gurbaz has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in the same match. The Afghanistan batter was found guilty of violating article 2.4 of the Code, which pertains to "Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match." Moreover, one demerit point has been added to Gurbaz's disciplinary record.