Phil Foden scored the only goal in Manchester City's win over Bournemouth (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City edge past Bournemouth 1-0: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

What's the story Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 1-0 on matchday 26 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday. Phil Foden's 24th-minute goal was the difference between the two teams as he helped City earn three crucial points. He scored from a rebound after Erling Haaland's attempt was saved. The defending champions are now unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League encounters this season.

Record

City have a sensational away record in the 2023-24 season

Manchester City have now won 14 away games in all competitions this season. As per Opta, they have won more away games than they did in the entirety of their treble-winning campaign (13). Also, since City's last defeat against Aston Villa in December, they have won more league matches (9) and earned more points (29) than any other team in the Premier League.

Ederson

Most Premier League clean sheets for Manchester City

This was Ederson's 110th clean sheet in the Premier League for Manchester City. He has now surpassed Joe Hart's tally of 109 clean sheets in the competition. As per Squawka, only seven goalkeepers have kept more clean sheets for a single club in this competition. Ederson owns the joint-most clean sheets (8) in the 2023-24 Premier League alongside Jordan Pickford and David Raya.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden was the difference between the two teams

Foden scored the only goal of the match. He scored his ninth goal in 26 appearances in the 2023-24 Premier League season. The youngster has slammed home 16 goals in 38 matches for the Citizens across all competitions. Foden has netted 44 goals in 155 Premier League matches. All of his goals have come for Manchester City.