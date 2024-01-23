Darwin Nunez accomplishes 100 career goals: Decoding his stats

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Darwin Nunez accomplishes 100 career goals: Decoding his stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:32 pm Jan 23, 202401:32 pm

Darwin Nunez has scored 25 goals for Liverpool across all competitions (Photo credit: X/@Darwin99)

Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 on matchday 21 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota bagged braces against the Cherries on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium. This was Liverpool's 14th victory of the ongoing Premier League season as they continue to lead the points table. With his brilliant brace, Nunez has accomplished 100 career goals. Here's more.

2/7

Nunez attained this exceptional record

As per Squawka, Nunez is the only Premier League player with 10-plus goals and has provided 10-plus assists in all competitions this season. The Uruguayan is Liverpool's top scorer away from home in the 2023-24 Premier League. He has scored seven league goals away from home in the ongoing campaign. Nunez has missed only one of Liverpool's 32 games this season across all competitions.

3/7

Decoding Nunez's 100 career goals

Nunez has netted four goals in 22 appearances for Penarol in the Uruguayan Primera Division. The youngster also hammered 16 goals in 32 matches for Almeria in the Segunda Division. The Uruguayan marksman slammed home 48 goals in 85 appearances for Benfica in the Primeira Liga. Nunez has scored 25 goals in 73 appearances for Liverpool. He has also netted eight goals for Uruguay.

4/7

Records galore for Nunez

As per Opta, only Steven Gerrard (29 games in 07-08 season and 30 games in 13/14) and Luis Suarez (23 games in 13/14) have reached 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions in a single season for Liverpool quicker than Nunez (31 games). In the 2023-24 Premier League, only Erling Haaland (0.75) averages a better Expected Goals from Open Play than Nunez (0.66).

5/7

A look at his Premier League numbers

Nunez has scored 16 goals in 49 Premier League appearances after joining Liverpool in June 2022. The Uruguayan forward has also provided nine assists while creating 18 big chances. He has netted nine goals in the 2022-23 season while returning with seven goals in the 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old amassed 666 passes while hitting 64 shots on target. He has struck the woodwork thrice.

6/7

Decoding his numbers in the 2023-24 Premier League

Nunez has netted seven goals in 20 appearances in the 2023-24 Premier League while also providing six assists. He has also created 22 chances in the ongoing season. Out of his 51 attempted shots (excluding blocks), only 27 shots were on target. He has completed 214 out of 295 passes, clocking 72.54% passing accuracy. Nunez has won 17 aerial and 36 ground duels.

7/7

A look at his goals for Liverpool

The 24-year-old has netted 25 goals in 73 appearances across all competitions. 16 of his goals have come in 49 Premier League fixtures. Nunez has scored a solitary goal in three FA Cup encounters. He also netted a goal in six Carabao Cup encounters. He has returned with six goals in 14 Champions League fixtures. He has scored once in the FA Community Shield.