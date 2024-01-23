Coco Gauff storms into her maiden Australian Open semi-final: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Coco Gauff storms into her maiden Australian Open semi-final: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:13 pm Jan 23, 202401:13 pm

Coco Gauff claimed a 7-6 (6), 6-7(3), 6-2 victory

Number four seed Coco Gauff storms into her first Australian Open semi-final after beating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. The former claimed a 7-6 (6), 6-7(3), 6-2 victory to reach the semi-final of the first Grand Slam in 2024. Gauff's best performance at the Australian Open was reaching the fourth round in 2020 and 2023. But now she will be playing in the semi-final.

2/6

A look at the key stats

Gauff won a total of 126 points and hammered 17 winners during her quarter-final clash. The youngster slammed a solitary ace in comparison to Kostyuk's two aces. The teenager had a win percentage of 53 and 39 in the first and second serve respectively. She converted nine out of her 22 break points on offer. Gauff made 51 unforced errors to Kostyuk's 56.

3/6

Second teenager to win first 10 matches in calendar year

This is only Gauff's third Grand Slam semi-final as she bagged the US Open title last year and has had a brilliant start in 2024. As per Opta, the 19-year-old became the second teenager in this century to win her first 10 matches in a single calendar year after Justine Henin in 2001, when she started her year with 13 straight wins.

4/6

Gauff equals Serena Williams

Gauff has amassed 49 wins in Grand Slam singles matches. As per Opta, since 1990, only Jennifer Capriati with 50 wins has won more Grand Slam singles matches among teenagers competing for the United States of America. Gauff, with 49 wins, is tied with Serena Williams for the joint-second position. Venus Williams has registered 43 wins as a teenager in major singles matches.

5/6

Youngest American to reach the Australian Open women's singles semi-final

As per Opta, Gauff is the youngest player representing the United States of America to reach the semi-final of the women's singles category at the Australian Open since it was achieved by her compatriot Mary Joe Fernandez back in 1991.

6/6

Gauff will play the winner of Sabalenka and Krejcikova

Gauff will have a tough clash ahead in the Australian Open semi-final as she will play the winner of world number two Aryna Sabalenka or ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova. The youngster has a 4-2 head-to-head record against Sabalenka, whereas she has lost the only encounter she has faced against Krejcikova. In any case, Gauff needs to reduce her errors to have a chance.