Brentford forward Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer (Photo credit: X/@ivantoney24)

Where will Ivan Toney end up this summer? Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 09:37 pm Feb 07, 202409:37 pm

What's the story Brentford forward Ivan Toney "will probably be sold this summer," manager Thomas Frank admitted on Wednesday. England's Toney recently returned to action after serving an eight-month ban for breaching the FA's rules for betting on football. A hot prospect, Toney's current Brentford contract will end in the summer of 2025. Obviously the Bees will be wanting to cash in. Here we decode his destinations.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Toney is on the radar of a number of top clubs across Europe and the Premier League. He has shown enough pedigree in the Premier League over the last two seasons. Toney had a defining 2020-21 season with Brentford in the Championship and scored 33 goals across competitions. Before that, he rose through the ranks in League Two and League One.

Journey

Toney was on loan at several clubs

Toney started with Northampton Town in League Two. He scored 13 goals in all competitions across 60 games. He joined Newcastle United and made four Premier League appearances before being loaned out. He played on loan for Barnsley (2 goals in 21 matches), Shrewsbury Town (7 goals in 26 games), Scunthorpe United (15 goals in 35 games) and Wigan (6 goals in 28 games).

Career

His numbers for Peterborough United and Brentford

Toney was ultimately sold to Peterborough United in 2018. Across two seasons, he made 94 appearances for the club, scoring 49 times, including 40 in 76 matches in League One. Brentford came calling in 2020 and his 31 Championship goals in 45 matches helped them secure promotion. In 2021-22, he scored 14 goals in 37 appearances and 21 in 35 matches last season.

Words

Brentford manager Frank's views on Toney

"It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer," Frank told Danish media, via Tipsbladet. "We also know what he is worth. I don't think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now," he added. Frank confirmed Toney received no offers in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

Information

Significant investment needed to get the striker

As per a Sky Sports News report, it is believed that Brentford feel Toney can cough in a value of around £100m. So clubs wanting to get a striker will need significant investment.

Arsenal

Arsenal are the favorites to land the player

Arsenal are in need of a proper number nine. Yes, they have Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, but both aren't proper strikers and to meet the demands, Toney could be a solution. Arsenal could let Eddie Nketiah leave if they manage to get hold of the player. With the availability of several top performers, Toney can get the desired service to score aplenty.

Duo

Will Chelsea and Manchester United be in the mix?

Chelsea have several options in attack and a lot depends on how Mauricio Pochettino's future shapes up. Chelsea, who coughed up around £1bn for the current squad, will evaluate their front line. Sales can dictate this move. Meanwhile, Manchester United are in need of a striker. With Anthony Martial leaving, Rasmus Hojlund remains the proper number nine. Toney can be a vital addition.

Information

A likely stay in the Premier League

Looking at Europe's other top leagues, nobody can at this point spend the money Brentford need. Real Madrid are eyeing a chance to land Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain have striking options. Serie A clubs can only offer loan moves. Bundesliga's Bayern already have Harry Kane.