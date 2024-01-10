Tottenham sign Leipzig's Timo Werner on loan: Decoding his stats

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Tottenham sign Leipzig's Timo Werner on loan: Decoding his stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 03:02 am Jan 10, 202403:02 am

Tottenham Hotspur have snapped up RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan till the end of the season (Image source: X/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur have snapped up RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan till the end of the season. Tottenham will cover the entirety of Werner's wages until June 2024. The Lillywhites were desperate to bring in an attacker in January as they will lose Son Hueng-min for at least a month as he will captain South Korea at the Asian Cup. Here's more.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

Tottenham haven't signed a replacement for Harry Kane, who left the club this summer. They have made some value additions and Ange Postecoglou has played his cards right. Son and Richarlison have been the key figures in the attack this season. Spurs will hope the 27-year-old Werner strikes the right chords. His move includes an option to be made permanent in the summer.

3/8

Werner wasn't a regular at RB Leipzig

Werner has featured in just eight Bundesliga clashes for Leipzig this season, netting two goals. Overall, he has played 14 matches across all competitions. His current contract with Leipzig runs till 2026. Recently, Leipzig issued a statement on their official social media handles confirming that Werner has been left out of the squad for a friendly clash against Swiss outfit St Gallen.

4/8

A look at Werner's exceptional numbers for RB Leipzig

Werner has netted 113 goals from 213 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions (44 assists). He slammed home 95 goals in his first spell for the club which included 78 goals in the Bundesliga, six goals in DFB Pokal while netting 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League. He has netted 18 goals in his second stint for Leipzig from 54 appearances (6 assists).

5/8

Werner struggled during his time at Chelsea

Werner joined Chelsea for £45m in 2020 but it was a rather disappointing stay for the German at Stamford Bridge. He scored 23 goals in 89 appearances (17 assists). Werner netted 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances while scoring eight goals in 17 UCL matches. He netted thrice in nine FA Cup games while slamming home twice in five EFL Cup games.

6/8

A look at Werner's Premier League numbers

Werner slammed home 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances while providing nine assists. The German scored a solitary header while netting two goals from left foot. He registered 1,151 passes in the competition while creating 10 big chances. Werner had 124 attempts and got 48 shots on target whilst hitting the woodwork eight times. He completed 28 tackles, 10 interceptions and 10 clearances.

7/8

Werner praises Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou

Werner said talks with Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou helped him move. "I spoke with the manager and it was a really good talk," said Werner. "He gave me straight away the feeling of what I need to join a club and what I want to feel when you talk to a manager." He also said Ange's style of play can suit him perfectly.

8/8

It's Timo time!