Harry Kane scores brace as Bayern defeat Leipzig 2-1: Stats

What's the story Bayern Munich came from behind to defeat RB Leipzig 2-1 on matchday 23 of the 2023-24 Bundesliga on Saturday. Harry Kane scored the opening goal for the hosts in the 56th minute before Benjamin Sesko retaliated with an equalizer for Leipzig. The Englishman completed his brace with a late winner. Bayern finally managed to break their three-match winless streak in all competitions.

Bayern Munich complete 1,000 Bundesliga matches at home

As per Opta, Bayern Munich have completed their 1,000th home game in the Bundesliga against RB Leipzig. They became the first club in the history of the Bundesliga to achieve this feat. The Bavarians have won 744 fixtures at home in the German top flight, while also amassing 166 draws and suffering 90 defeats in the competition.

Kane continues his red-hot goal-scoring form

Kane now owns 27 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances this season. Notably, the Englishman is the leading goal-scorer in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season. The veteran forward has hammered home 31 goals in 31 appearances for Bayern this season across all competitions. Kane is the first player in Europe's top-five leagues to net 27 goals this season.