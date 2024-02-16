Shivam Dube hammered his fourth First-Class century (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Ranji Trophy: Shivam Dube hammers his fourth First-Class century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:30 pm Feb 16, 2024

What's the story Shivam Dube was the standout batter for Mumbai on Day 1 against Assam in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. This is his fourth First-Class century and second in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. Dube (101*) played a counter-attacking knock to complete his milestone in 87 deliveries. His knock has been studded with 10 boundaries and five sixes. Mumbai compiled 217/6 at stumps on Day 1.

Knock

A blazing knock from Dube

Dube came out in the middle when Mumbai were 60/4. However, he backed himself to play his natural game and stitched a 50-run partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Later, he added 103 runs with Shams Mulani, where Dube was at his aggressive best. The duo took the total beyond the 200-run mark. He is currently batting 101* at stumps, along with Shardul Thakur.

2024 Ranji Trophy

Dube averages 64.5 in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign

The all-rounder has amassed 387 runs from five matches at an impressive average of 64.5 in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. Dube owns two centuries and as many fifties this season. His first century of the season came against UP, followed by a 72-run knock against Bengal in the following game. He is the second-highest scorer for Mumbai this season, just behind Bhupen Lalwani (493).

Information

Best strike rate in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Dube has received great success just by playing his natural game in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. As per ESPNcrincinfo, his strike rate of 86.19 is the highest this season among batters with 300-plus runs. MP all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is second on this list (SR: 84.82).

Runs

A look at his First-Class numbers

Courtesy of his century, Dube also completed 1,300 (1,399) runs in First-Class cricket. He has featured in 21 matches while owning an average above 48. Besides four centuries, he has also hammered nine fifties. With the ball, he has claimed 52 wickets at an average of 21.46. He reached the milestone of 50 wickets against UP earlier this season. He has claimed two fifers.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Assam were invited to bat first and they folded for only 84 runs courtesy of Thakur's heroics of 6/21 in the first innings. In reply, Mumbai were also reeling at 60/4 when Dube and Rahane added 50 runs before the former stitched a 103-run partnership with Mulani. Mumbai have the advantage as they will hope Dube adds more runs on Day 2.