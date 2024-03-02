Next Article

Phillips also scored a fifty earlier in the game (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Glenn Phillips shines versus Australia, claims maiden Test fifer

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:00 am Mar 02, 202409:00 am

What's the story New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has taken his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He ran through Australia's batting line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing Test series opener in Wellington. The off-spinner returned with 5/45 in 16 overs as the Aussies were folded for just 164 in their second outing. Notably, this was also his maiden fifer in First-Class cricket.

Spell

A fine spell from Phillips

Australia resumed Day 3 at their overnight score of 13/2. Phillips dismissed the well-set Usman Khawaja (28) to open his account. Dashers like Cameron Green (34) and Travis Head (29) also failed to convert their starts as they fell prey to Phillips. Notably, the off-spinner dismissed Head and Mitchell Marsh (0) on successive deliveries. Alex Carey (3) was his final victim.

Stats

Maiden fifer for Phillips

With this fifer, Phillips has raced to 16 wickets across six Tests at a stellar average of 16. This is his second four-plus wicket haul as he claimed 4/53 against Bangladesh last year. As mentioned, this was also his maiden FC fifer as he now owns 56 wickets, averaging around 36. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls as well.

Batting numbers

Phillips starred with the bat as well

Earlier in the game, Phillips stepped up with the bat as well and scored a 70-ball 71 in NZ's first innings. This was Phillips's third Test fifty as he has raced to 347 runs at 43.37. Meanwhile, this was his second half-century against the Aussies as he now owns 123 runs against them at 41. The dasher owns 3,590 First-Class runs.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Green's unbeaten 174 helped Australia post 383 while batting first. He frustrated NZ with an 116-run stand with Josh Hazlewood (22) for the 10th wicket. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Nathan Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Phillips starred with the bat. As Australia managed 164 in their second outing, NZ have been set a target of 369 runs.