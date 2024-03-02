Next Article

Bayern Munich lose more ground in Bundesliga: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:19 am Mar 02, 202403:19 am

What's the story Bayern Munich dropped points against SC Freiburg on matchday 24 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. Bayern were held 2-2 by hosts Freiburg with Lucas Holer scoring in the 87th minute just when the former had gone 2-1 up in the 75th minute. By losing two points, their quest for the league title has taken a further jolt. Here are the key stats.

After 24 matches, Bayern have collected 54 points and find themselves seven points below leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are in action later. Bayern played out their third draw this season (W17 L4). Leverkusen, who are unbeaten so far, could extend their lead by 10 points if they win versus when they face Koln on Sunday. Leverkusen have 61 points after 23 matches.