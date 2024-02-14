Defending champions Manchester City beat FC Copenhagen (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Manchester City and Real Madrid win in Champions League: Stats

Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Defending champions Manchester City beat FC Copenhagen in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie away. City ran 3-1 winners with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden. Meanwhile, Real Madrid earned a hard-fought 1-0 win away against German club RB Leipzig. Brahim Diaz was the lone scorer for the side. Here's more.

De Bruyne

98 goals and 152 assists for De Bruyne

De Bruyne scored City's opener in the 10th minute. He scored his 98th goal for the club in all competitions from 364 matches. Since his recent return from a long-term injury, De Bruyne has already clocked six assists and two goals in eight appearances across competitions. De Bruyne, who assisted Silva for the second goal, now has 152 assists for Manchester City.