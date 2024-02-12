Ivory Coast have lifted the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations honor

By Rajdeep Saha 04:18 am Feb 12, 202404:18 am

What's the story Ivory Coast have lifted the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations honor after taking down Nigeria 2-1 in the final. William Troost-Ekong handed Nigeria the lead in the 38th minute. Former AC Milan and Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie scored the equalizer before Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastian Haller found the winner in the 81st minute. Ivory Coast dominated the game and were the deserving winners.

Honors

3rd AFCON honor for Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast have won their third AFCON title. Before this, they won the prestigious trophy in 1992 and 2015. Ivory Coast appeared in their fifth final, having finished runners-up twice in 2006 and 2012. 3-time winners Nigeria have finished runners-up for the fifth time. Nigeria previously finished second in 1984, 1988, 1990, and 2000.

Records

Key records for Ivory Coast

As per Squawka, Haller is the first player in Ivory Coast's history to score the winning goal in an African Cup of Nations final. Kessie is the first ever player to score for Ivory Coast in an AFCON final. Ivory Coast are the first side in the African Cup of Nations to finish third in their group and go on and lift the trophy.

Happenings

How did the match pan out?

Troost-Ekong helped Nigeria go ahead seven minutes before the end of a cagey first half. He rose highest to head in from nine yards out following a corner. Kessie hammered home the equalizer in the 62nd minute, having been unmarked at the back post from Simon Adingra's corner. Haller scored his side's 3rd as he flicked in Simon Adingra's cross.

A look at the match stats

Ivory Coast managed 18 shots out of which eight were on target. Nigeria had one shot on target from five attempts. Ivory Coast also had more ball possession (63%) and a better pass accuracy (86%).

History made by Ivory Coast manager Emerse Fae

Ivory Coast had sacked their manager Jean-Louis Gasset after the group stage before the side guaranteed progression. Emerse Fae was appointed. As per Opta, Fae is the very first manager to win AFCON tournament without starting the edition as head coach of his team.

Unique records on offer

Troost-Ekong is the first defender/full back to score three goals in the same Africa Cup of Nations edition since Opta collected this data in 2010. For the 12th time in history, the host country has won the Africa Cup of Nations, and the first since Egypt in 2006.