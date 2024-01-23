India bow out of Asian Cup with defeat against Syria

1/4

Sports 2 min read

India bow out of Asian Cup with defeat against Syria

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:43 pm Jan 23, 202407:43 pm

India lost 1-0 against Syria in the final group stage clash of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup (Photo credit: X/@IndianFootball)

India suffered a 1-0 defeat against Syria in their third group-stage clash in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday. Omar Khribin's solitary goal in the 76th minute was enough for the Quasion Eagles to win the match at the quadrennial competition. The Blue Tigers showed spirit but mostly looked clueless going forward in attack. Here's more.

2/4

A look at the head-to-head record

India have a long rivalry with Syria since the Nehru Cup days in 2007. India and Syria have faced each other in six matches and the Blue Tigers had the upper hand before this encounter. India have won three matches to Syria's two while a solitary game was drawn. The Blue Tigers played out a 1-1 draw against Syria in the 2019 Intercontinental Cup.

3/4

Udanta Singh completes 50 International caps

With a substitute appearance against Syria in the AFC Asian Cup, Udanta Singh has accomplished 50 international caps for India. The FC Goa winger made his national team debut in March 2016. He has scored twice for India, against Pakistan and Chinese Taipei.

4/4

Khribin was the difference between the two teams

Syrian forward Khribin came off the bench against India to find the winning goal in the 76th minute. He has now scored 22 goals from 57 appearances for Syria. He is the joint fifth-highest goal-scorer for Syria along with Zyan Chaabo, who has also netted 22 goals. Notably, this is the first goal that Syria have scored in this edition of the Asian Cup.