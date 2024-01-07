FA Cup 2023-24, Manchester City hammer Huddersfield 5-0: Key stats

1/7

Sports 3 min read

FA Cup 2023-24, Manchester City hammer Huddersfield 5-0: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:35 pm Jan 07, 202410:35 pm

Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez ran the show for Manchester City (Photo credit: X/ManCity)

Manchester City outclassed Huddersfield with a 5-0 win as they progressed to the fourth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup. Phil Foden opened the scoring for City before Julian Alvarez extended the lead in the first half. Ben Jackson's own goal in the 58th minute made it 3-0 for the hosts as Foden completed his brace. Later, Jeremy Doku also joined the party.

2/7

The Citizens attained these records

Manchester City haven't lost an FA Cup match against Huddersfield. They have won four encounters while registering three draws. The Citizens have won their last 12 FA Cup home games, scoring 52 goals and conceding four goals. Their last home defeat in the competition came against Middlesbrough in January 2015. City have scored 52 FA Cup goals at home since Pep Guardiola took charge.

3/7

Alvarez shines with a goal and an assist

Alvarez scored his 13th goal of the season in all competitions. He has netted six goals in the Premier League while netting four goals in the Champions League and twice in Club World Cup encounters. The Argentine opened his account in the FA Cup. Alvarez's assist to Foden was his ninth assist this season. He has registered six assists in the Premier League.

4/7

A unique record for Foden

As per Opta, Foden is the only player to score in the FA Cup proper round in each of the last six seasons. He has netted 71 goals for Manchester City from 247 matches. He has scored 12 FA Cup goals for City.

5/7

De Bruyne attains this feat

Kevin De Bruyne is the only player in Europe's top five leagues to provide 25-plus assists across all competitions since the start of the 2022-23 season. He has provided 30 assists, the most assists in Europe's top-five leagues since the start of last season. Mohamed Salah with 24 assists is second while Vinicius Junior and Bukayo Saka have 22 assists each.

6/7

Most wins by a margin of 5-plus goals

Manchester City have registered 42 wins by a margin of 5-plus goals. It is the most wins of such kind by a Premier League club across all competitions since Guardiola joined City. Among Premier League clubs, Liverpool is second with 19 such wins.

7/7

How did the match pan out?

Huddersfield kept out City for 33 minutes with some determined defending but City as usual found a way. Foden drove home from inside the box after Alvarez's shot was blocked for the opener. Alvarez scored the second four minutes later. Huddersfield conceded three goals in the second half. It was a great sight for Guardiola with both returnees Doku and De Bruyne shining.