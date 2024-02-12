Australia have won the tournament in 1988, 2002, 2010, and 2024 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia win ICC U-19 World Cup: Decoding the tournament stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:22 am Feb 12, 202402:22 am

What's the story Australia overcame India in the final of the 2024 ICC U-19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday. Australia managed 253/7 in 50 overs, riding on Harjas Singh's 55. Harry Dixon (42), Hugh Weibgen (48) and Oliver Peake (46*) also chipped in. Raj Limbani claimed 3/38 from 10 overs. India failed to chase down Australia's score (174/10). We decode the tournament stats.

Runs

Uday Saharan finishes as top scorer of the tournament

Indian U-19 skipper Uday Saharan finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament. He managed 397 runs from seven matches at 56.71. He slammed one ton and three fifties. Musheer Khan scored 360 runs at 60. He hit two tons and a fifty. Another Indian player who scored 300-plus runs was Sachin Dhas (303 at 60.60). He hammered one ton and a fifty.

Information

Dixon and Weibgen shine for the Aussies

Meanwhile, two Australian players scored above 300 runs in the tourney. Dixon finished as the third-highest scorer in the tournament, scroing 309 runs at 44.14 (50s: 3). Meanwhile, Weibgen followed suit with 304 runs at 50.66.

Batters

Key stats with the bat in the tournament

As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand's Snehith Reddy Devireddy clocked the highest individual score in the U-19 World Cup. He smashed an unbeaten 147 against Nepal last month. Uday had the most fifty-plus scores in the tournament (4). Steve Stolk of South Africa smashed the most sixes in the tournament (11). Lhuan-dre Gilbert Pretorius hit the most fours (37).

Wickets

Key performers with the ball

Kwena Tshegofatso Maphaka finished with 21 wickets from six matches and ended up as the top wicket-taker. He averaged 9.71 with the ball. Notably, he claimed three five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 6/21. India's Saumy Pandey was the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps at 10.27. Pandey managed three four-wicket hauls. Pakistan's Ubaid Shah managed wickets as well, averaging 12.38.

Information

USA's Nadkarni clocks this unwanted record

Aarin Sushil Nadkarni of USA clocked the unwanted record for most runs conceded in an innings. He gave away 79 runs from 10 overs, claiming one wicket versus India.

Records

Notable partnership records

Uday and Sachin clocked the two best partnerships in the U-19 World Cup. 215 runs were added for the fourth wicket versus Nepal. Another 171 runs for the fifth wicket were added against South Africa. Uday was also part of another 150-plus stand. He added 156 runs for the 3rd wicket against Ireland alongside Musheer.

Information

Other key stats of the tourney

India's 326/5 versus USA was the best score of the tournament. New Zealand (302/8) versus Nepal clocked the next best score. India (301/7) versus Ireland was the only team with two 300-plus scores. Pakistan's Saad Baig managed the most dismissals among wicket-keepers (15).

AUS-19

Australia beat India for the first time in a final

Before tonight, Australia had won the tournament thrice 1988, 2002, and 2010 respectively. Australia played in their sixth final, being runners-up on twice in 2012 and 2018 respectively. Five-time U-19 World Cup winners India have finished runners-up for the fourth time. India featured in their ninth final. Notably, India had earlier beaten Australia in their two previous meetings in the final (2012 and 2018).