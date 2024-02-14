South African spinner Dane Piedt shined for his side on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Dane Piedt claims 5/89 versus NZ in 2nd Test: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:27 pm Feb 14, 2024

What's the story South African spinner Dane Piedt shined for his side on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. Piedt took 5/89 from 32.3 overs as South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 211. The Proteas had earlier resumed Day 2 on 220/6 before being out for 243. Piedt's excellence handed second-string SA an impetus ahead of Day 3. Here's more.

A solid fifer versus the Kiwis

Piedt who broke a 74-run stand between Tom Latham and Kane Williamson. He dismissed Latham, beating him on the outside edge to crack the timber. Williamson followed suit after extracting an inside edge on to his front pad. Glenn Phillips was Piedt's third victim before a wild shot got Will Young. Neil Wagner, who went for a big shot, was Piedt's final wicket.

Piedt claims his second five-wicket haul in Tests

Playing his 10th Test, Piedt now owns 31 scalps at an average of 40.77. He registered his career-best figures in Test cricket. His only other five-wicket haul (5/153) came against England. Versus the Kiwis, Piedt has seven scalps at 25.28. As per ESPNcricinfo, 19 of his 31 Test wickets have come in away matches (home of opposition). He averages 37.94.

Piedt last played a Test in 2019

Piedt last played a Test for SA back in 2019 against India. Notably, he made his Test debut in 2014 versus Zimbabwe. In 2020, Piedt announced his retirement from South African cricket and moved to the USA, wanting to represent the nation. In 2022, he returned to South Africa and was appointed as the spin province role for the Western Province domestic team.

A look at his FC stats

Piedt has raced to 440 wickets in First-Class cricket at an average of around 31. He now owns 25 five-wicket hauls in the format. 8/130 remains his best figures in FC cricket.