Phillips claimed his maiden Test fifer (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

1st Test: Phillips, Ravindra lead New Zealand's fightback against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:14 am Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Though New Zealand have made a comeback of sorts in the ongoing Test series opener in Wellington, Australia still have an upper hand. Day 3 of the game saw the Aussies getting folded for 164 in their second outing. However, chasing 369, the Kiwis were 111/3 at stumps thanks to an unbeaten fifty from Rachin Ravindra. Here we look at the Day 3 report.

Australia's innings

Australia folded for 164

Australia, who earned a hefty 204-run first-innings lead, resumed at their overnight score of 13/2. Though nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (41) and Usman Khawaja (28) batted well in the first hour, Australia lost regular wickets thereafter. Cameron Green (34) and Travis Head (29) failed to convert their starts. While Glenn Phillips claimed a fifer, Tim Southee and Matt Henry claimed two and three wickets apiece.

Phillips

A fine spell from Phillips

Phillips, who claimed his maiden Test fifer, dismissed the well-set Khawaja (28) to open his account. Dashers like Green (34) and Head (29) also failed to convert their starts as they fell prey to Phillips. Notably, the off-spinner dismissed Head and Mitchell Marsh (0) on successive deliveries. Alex Carey (3) was his final victim.

Stats

Maiden fifer for Phillips

Phillips bowled exceedingly well and returned with 5/45 in 16 overs. This was his maiden Test fifer as he has raced to 16 wickets across six Tests at a stellar average of 16. This was also his maiden FC fifer as he now owns 56 wickets, averaging around 36. The off-spinning all-rounder also scored a fiery 71 earlier in the game.

Spells

How did the other Kiwi bowlers fare?

Henry, who claimed a fifer in Australia's first innings, returned with 3/36 in 12.1 overs in his second outing. Meanwhile, Southee, who took two quick wickets in the final session on Day 2, claimed 2/46 in 12.1 overs. Pacers Scott Kuggeleijn (0/18 in 3 overs) and William O'Rourke (0/11 in 7.5 overs) went wicket-less.

Lyon

Lyon accomplishes this feat

Lyon, who scored 41, smashed six boundaries during his 46-ball stay. En route, he became the first batter to complete 1,500 Test runs without hitting a fifty. With this knock, Lyon has raced to 1,501 runs across 128 Tests at 12.72. His highest score reads 47. Versus NZ, he now owns 150 runs at 16.66. Lyon also raced past 2,500 (2,540) First-Class runs.

NZ innings

NZ consolidate after poor start

NZ were again off to a poor start as Lyon dismissed veterans Tom Latham (8) and Kane Williamson (9) cheaply. Will Young (15) also could not last long as Travis Head's part-time off-spin caused his departure. Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell then rescued NZ with an unbeaten half-century stand. While the former completed a fine fifty (56*), Mitchell supported him with an unbeaten 12*.