He has raced past 590 T20 runs vs WI (Source: X/@ICC).

David Warner becomes second Australian to complete 3,000 T20I runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:52 pm Feb 13, 202403:52 pm

What's the story Veteran opener David Warner has become the second Australian batter to complete 3,000 T20I runs. He accomplished the milestone during the third T20I against West Indies in Adelaide. Warner entered the game, requiring 14 runs to get the mark. The southpaw has been stellar in T20Is as his sensational record states the same. Overall, he has become the seventh batter to accomplish the mark.

Next Article

Elite list

Seventh batter to get the mark

Aaron Finch (3,120) is the only Australian batter with more T20I runs than Rizwan. Virat Kohli (4,037), Rohit Sharma (3,974), Martin Guptill (3,531), Babar Azam (3698), and Paul Stirling (3,438) are the others with 3,000 or more T20I runs. Notably, Warner is set to retire from international cricket following the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

Numbers

100 T20I appearances

Playing his 102nd T20I, Warner has raced past 3,000 runs with his average being over 33. His tally includes 25 half-centuries and a ton. The series opener saw Warner become only the third Australian to feature in 100 T20Is. Against WI, he has raced past 600 T20I runs, averaging 46-plus (50s: 6). Only Rohit (693) owns more runs against the opposition.

Home T20Is

1,000 T20I runs in Australia

Playing his 34th T20I Down Under, Warner has raced past 1,100 runs, averaging 40-plus. His strike rate in this regard is a brilliant 150-plus (50s: 8, 100s: 1). Only Finch (1,132) has accumulated more T20I runs in Australia. Among batters with as many or more home T20I runs than Warner, only Kohli (50.87), Babar (47.53), and Kane Williamson (40.39) average more.

T20 WC

Sixth-most runs in T20 WC

Besides Shane Watson, Warner is the only Australian to appear in six editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. His tally of 806 runs at 25.18 is the highest for an Australian at the event (50s: 6). Overall, he occupies the sixth place behind Kohli (1,141), Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (965), Rohit (963), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897).