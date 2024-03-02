Next Article

Lyon played a fine 41-run knock (Source: X/@ICC)

Nathan Lyon completes 1,500 Test runs, accomplishes this unique milestone

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:37 am Mar 02, 202409:37 am

What's the story Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has accomplished a unique milestone but this time with the bat. He has become the first batter to complete 1,500 Test runs without hitting a fifty. Lyon accomplished the milestone en route to an important 41-run knock against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing Test series opener in Wellington. He smashed six boundaries during his 46-ball stay.

Knock

A fine effort from Lyon

Lyon, in Australia's second innings, arrived to bat on Day 2 as a nightwatchman. He returned unbeaten on 6 and batted exceedingly well on the third day. Alongside opener Usman Khawaja (28), he added 49 runs for the third wicket before falling to Matt Henry. Lyon was Australia's top-scorer in the innings as the visitors managed 164 runs.

Stats

1,500 runs for Lyon

With this knock, Lyon has raced to 1,501 runs across 128 Tests at 12.72. His highest score reads 47. Versus NZ, he now owns 150 runs at 16.66. West Indies's Kemar Roach (1,174) and Pakistan's Waqar Younis (1,010) are the only other batters with 1,000-plus Test runs without hitting a fifty. Meanwhile, Lyon has also raced past 2,500 (2,540) First-Class runs (50s: 2).

Innings

Third 40-plus score for Lyon

Lyon, who has made some vital batting contributions in his Test career, touched the 40-run mark for the third time. While he made 47 in the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa, he slammed an unbeaten 40* against West Indies in Bridgetown in 2012. Notably, Lyon has been dismissed for ducks 17 times in Test cricket.

Bowling numbers

Seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Earlier in the game, Lyon claimed 4/43 in NZ's first innings. Having raced to 521 Test wickets at 30.57, Lyon displaced WI legend Courtney Walsh (519) as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The former owns 23 Test fifers. Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) are the other Australians in the 500-wicket club. Against NZ, Lyon owns 54 Test scalps at 19.79 (5W: 2).

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Cameron Green's unbeaten 174 helped Australia post 383 while batting first. He frustrated NZ with an 116-run stand with Josh Hazlewood (22) for the 10th wicket. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Phillips starred with the bat. As Australia managed 164 in their second outing, NZ have been set a target of 369 runs.