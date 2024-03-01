Next Article

Nathan Lyon claims four-fer against NZ, goes past Walsh's tally

What's the story Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon dented New Zealand with a remarkable four-wicket haul in the second innings of the ongoing Test series opener in Wellington. Lyon was the pick of the Aussie bowlers as he claimed 4/43 in 8.1 overs. En route, he went past West Indies legend Courtney Walsh to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Here are his stats.

A fine spell from Lyon

While Australian pacers ran through NZ's top order, Lyon did the damage to the lower-order batters. Tom Blundell (33) was his first victim as the spinner broke an 84-run stand. Two balls later, he sent back Scott Kuggeleijn for a duck. The dangerous-looking Matt Henry (42) also fell to him. Skipper Tim Southee (1) was Lyon's final victim as NZ were folded for 179.

Lyon goes past Walsh

Lyon has raced to 521 wickets in 128 Tests, averaging 30.58. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls. Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) are the other Australians in the 500-wicket club. With his third wicket, Lyon went past Walsh (519) to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) owns more Test scalps among off-spinners.

Stellar numbers against New Zealand

Playing his 11th Test against NZ, Lyon has raced to 54 wickets at a stunning average of 19.79. Bangladesh (14.31) is the only team against which the off-spinner owns a better average. Meanwhile, Lyon owns two fifers against the Kiwis. On NZ soil, he has raced to 14 wickets across three Tests at 19.21. He registered his best Test figures in the nation.

How has the match proceeded?

Cameron Green's unbeaten 174 helped Australia post 383 while batting first. He frustrated NZ with an 116-run stand with Josh Hazlewood (22) for the 10th wicket. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Glenn Phillips made 71. Australia, who finished Day 2 at 13/2 (third innings), have extended their overall lead to 217 runs.