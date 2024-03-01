Next Article

1st Test: Green's career-best 174*, Lyon's four-fer dent NZ further

Mar 01, 2024

What's the story Australia are all over New Zealand in the ongoing Test series opener in Wellington. A record-breaking 10th-wicket stand between centurion Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood powered the Aussies to 383 while batting first. NZ were folded for just 179 in reply as Nathan Lyon claimed four wickets. Australia, in their second innings, were 13/2 at stumps on the second day. Here's the day report.

Epic stand

Green and Hazlewood frustrate NZ

Green's 103* meant Australia finished Day 1 at 279/9. As Australia lost nine wickets on the opening day, the Kiwis would have hoped to get the remaining wicket without much hassle on Day 2. However, Green had other plans as he and Hazlewood (22) frustrated them with a record-breaking 116-run stand. The visitors hence finished at a strong total of 383.

Green

Career-best score for Green

Green remained unbeaten on 174 off 275 balls (23 fours, 5 sixes). The young all-rounder has raced to 1,313 Test runs at an average of 37.51. This was his second Test ton as he also owns six fifties. Green's career-best 174* is now the second-highest unbeaten score by an Australian batter in New Zealand. He is only behind Greg Chappell (247*).

Partnership record

Highest 10th-wicket partnership against New Zealand

Green and Hazlewood's 116-run stand is now the highest 10th-wicket stand against NZ in Tests. They went past compatriots Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath, who added 114 runs in the 2004 Brisbane Test. Green and Hazlewood also recorded the fourth-highest 10th-wicket partnership for Australia in the longest format. Overall, they became the sixth Australian pair to add 100-plus runs for the last wicket (Tests).

Henry

Fifer for Henry

Matt Henry was the pick of the NZ bowlers as the pacer claimed 5/70 in 30.1 overs. He did not let the likes of Steven Smith (31), Usman Khawaja (33), and Mitchell Marsh (40) convert their starts. The pacer dismissed Nathan Lyon in the penultimate over of Day 1. Though Green and Hazlewood frustrated NZ, Henry dismissed the latter to wrap up the innings.

Stats

Second fifer for Henry

Notably, Henry claimed his second Test fifer. Playing his 24th game in New Zealand whites, the pacer has raced to 83 wickets at 34.72. While 55 of his scalps have come at home at 28.10, he now boasts nine Test scalps against Australia at 56.66. Henry (448) is closing in on 450 First-Class wickets. He averages around 23 in FC cricket (5W: 23).

NZ innings

NZ bundled out for 179

NZ were off to a horrific start as they were reduced to 29/5. The in-form Kane Williamson, who scored seven centuries in his last seven Tests, was run out for a duck. Tom Blundell (33) and Glenn Phillips (71) consolidated with an 84-run sixth-wicket stand. The latter was also involved in a crucial 48-run stand with Henry, who made a fiery 42.

Lyon

Lyon goes past Walsh

Veteran off-spinner Lyon, who ran through the lower order, was the pick of the Aussie bowlers (4/43 in 8.1 overs). Having raced to 521 Test wickets at 30.57, Lyon has displaced WI legend Courtney Walsh as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The former owns 23 Test fifers. Against NZ, he has raced to 54 Test scalps at 19.79 (5W: 2).

Phillips

Third Test fifty for Phillips

NZ's total would have been even lower had Phillips not stepped up with a 70-ball 71 (13 fours). This was Phillips's third Test fifty as he has raced to 347 runs at 43.37. Meanwhile, this was his second half-century against the Aussies as he now owns 123 runs against them at 41. The dasher has raced to 3,590 First-Class runs, averaging over 41.

Australia's second innings

Australia off to poor start

Meanwhile, Australia have made a poor start to their second innings as they ended the day at 13/2. Skipper Tim Southee dismissed Smith (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (2) cheaply as Khawaja (5) and nightwatchman Lyon (6) returned unbeaten. Nevertheless, Australia's overall lead has been extended to 217 runs. They are certainly in complete command.