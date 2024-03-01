Next Article

Glenn Phillips hammers his second Test fifty versus Australia

Mar 01, 2024

What's the story New Zealand had a hard day at the office on Day 2 of the ongoing Test series opener in Wellington. Responding to Australia's first innings total of 383, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 179. The total would have been even lower had Glenn Phillips not stepped up with a 70-ball 71. His fiery knock was laced with 13 boundaries. Here is more.

A crucial hand from Phillips

NZ were off to a horrific start as they were reduced to 29/5. Phillips then joined forces with Tom Blundell (33) as the duo consolidated with an 84-run sixth-wicket stand. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as he looked for quick runs. Phillips was also involved in a crucial 48-run stand with Matt Henry (42) before falling to Josh Hazlewood.

Third Test fifty for Phillips

This was Phillips's third Test fifty as he has raced to 347 runs across six games at 43.37. His highest score reads 87. Meanwhile, this was his second half-century against the Aussies as he now owns 123 runs against them at 41. The dasher has raced to 3,590 First-Class runs, averaging over 41. The tally includes eight tons and 23 fifties.

How has the match proceeded?

Cameron Green's unbeaten 174 helped Australia post 383 while batting first. He frustrated NZ with an 116-run stand with Hazlewood (22) for the 10th wicket. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Nathan Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Phillips starred with the bat. Australia, who finished Day 2 at 13/2 (third innings), have extended their overall lead to 217 runs.