Andre Russell becomes first-ever player with this T20 double: Stats

What's the story West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has completed 8,000 runs in men's T20 cricket. The explosive batter attained the feat in the 2nd T20I against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. He entered the match, requiring eight runs for the mark. Russell has become the first-ever player with the double of 8,000 runs and 400 wickets in overall T20s. Here are the key stats.

A stunning cameo from Russell

Glenn Maxwell's brilliant 120* meant Australia posted 241/4 while batting first. In reply, WI were off to a terrible start as Russell arrived with the scorecard reading 63/5. The dasher went after the bowlers from the outset and played some stunning shots. With the help of four boundaries and two maximums, he made 37 off 16 balls. He eventually fell to Marcus Stoinis.

Third WI player with 8,000 T20 runs

Russell is the third West Indian player to touch the 8,000-run mark in T20s (8,029). He is only behind Chris Gayle (14,562) and Kieron Pollard (12,577) in this regard. Russell reached this mark in his 476th T20 appearance. He has two tons and 29 half-centuries in T20 cricket. His strike rate of 168.57 is the third-highest among players with at least 100 appearances.

Only player with this double

As mentioned, Russell is the first-ever player to register the double of 8,000 runs and 400 wickets in T20s. In terms of wickets, Russell (424) is only behind Dwayne Bravo (623), Rashid Khan (556), Sunil Narine (532), Imran Tahir (497), and Shakib Al Hasan (476).

A look at his T20I stats

Russell is among the West Indies players who play more of franchise cricket. However, he recently returned to play for the national side in a bid to feature in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. In 74 T20Is, Russell has 884 runs at a strike rate of 159.28. He also has 49 T20I wickets. Against Australia, he owns 186 runs and nine wickets (T20Is).

His stats in IPL and CPL

Russell is among the few players to have recorded over 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has a strike rate of 174.00 in the cash-rich league. Russell plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament. Meanwhile, he strikes at 170.22 in the Caribbean Premier League (1,755 runs). His tally also includes 86 scalps.