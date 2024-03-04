Next Article

IPL 2024: Decoding possible replacements for Devon Conway at CSK

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:46 pm Mar 04, 2024

What's the story Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major blow ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as their star opener Devon Conway is all set to miss the first part of the season due to a thumb injury. The Kiwi batter is set to undergo surgery on his thumb. Here we decode his potential replacements for the upcoming IPL season.

Conway suffered the injury during the second T20I against Australia last month and as per the reports, the batter will need a recovery period of at least eight weeks. It is a massive blow for CSK as Conway was their highest run-scorer last season (672). It will be interesting to see whether CSK will identify another opener within their squad or look outside.

Rachin Ravindra

CSK may try Rachin Ravindra in the opening role

With his compatriot sidelined, Rachin Ravindra could take up the opening role for CSK in the upcoming IPL campaign. The southpaw had a record-breaking 2023 World Cup campaign in India, hammering 578 runs. Overall, Rachin has amassed 673 runs from 56 T20s while batting at a strike rate of 126.26 (50s: 2) He has also scalped 41 wickets with his handy left-arm spin.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt could be an option for the Yellow Army

Phil Salt is currently in exceptional form and could be the ideal replacement for Conway with his wicket-keeping attributes. The Englishman's omission in the latest auction came as a surprise as he hammered two T20I centuries against WI in December last year. He could compiled 218 runs for DC last season, slamming two half-centuries. Overall, Salt has amassed 5,308 runs in T20 cricket.

Josh Inglis

Will CSK target Josh Inglis?

Australia's Josh Inglis was also snubbed at the auction despite proving his mettle on Indian pitches. He slammed a brilliant 110 against India in the Visakhapatnam T20I last year. The Australian dasher is also pretty good with his glovework and is known for his aggressive batting. Inglis has compiled 2,924 runs from 120 T20s, courtesy of his three centuries and 17 fifties.

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton will be a surprise package for CSK

South African wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickelton had a sensational 2024 SA20 campaign with MI Cape Town. He hence may earn his maiden IPL contract as Conway's replacement. Rickelton played some scintillating knocks and finished the 2024 SA20 campaign as the highest run-getter with 530 runs, smashing five fifties in 10 matches. The 27-year-old has slammed 1,782 runs from 74 T20s, hammering 11 fifties.