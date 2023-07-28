Jemimah replaces Graham in the Hundred: Decoding her T20 stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 28, 2023 | 09:45 pm 3 min read

Jemimah Rodrigues was the second-highest run-getter in the 2021 Hundred

Indian women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues will be returning to the Hundred this year after she was signed by the Northern Superchargers as a replacement for the injured Heather Graham. Notably, this will be the Indian batter's third successive season with the franchise. She was their highest scorer in the inaugural edition in 2021. Here we decode her T20 numbers.

Why does this story matter?

Jemimah is one of the mainstays for the Indian team in the limited-overs format. She has made a name for herself in T20 cricket all around the globe. However, as per ESPNcricinfo, the Superchargers decided against retaining her ahead of the player draft in March. But she was later selected as an injury replacement. She missed half of the last season due to injury.

Four-highest runs for India in WT20Is

Ever since her debut, Jemimah has scored runs consistently. She has slammed 1,751 runs in this format in 83 matches at an average of 29.18. She also maintains a strike rate of 112.74. Jemimah is the fourth-highest run-getter for India in WT20Is. She is behind Harmanpreet Kaur (3,152), Smriti Mandhana (2,854) and Mithali Raj (2,364). Shafali Verma (1,363) trails her.

A look at her numbers at the Hundred

She started with a blistering 93* off 43 deliveries in the curtain-raiser clash. Jemimah went on to finish the inaugural 2021 season as the second-highest run-getter. She smashed 249 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.50. Only Dane van Niekerk (259 runs) was ahead of her. In 2022, she only featured in two matches due to injury, scoring only 53 runs.

Excited to be back in The Hundred: Jemimah

"I'm so excited to be back in The Hundred," Jemimah stated after the deal was done. "It's a world-class competition and I've had so much taking part in it previously. I was very disappointed to have to withdraw last year so it's great to be back. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at, with great fans," she added in excitement.

Jemimah's underwhelming Women's Premier League campaign

In the inaugural Women's Premier League, Jemimah was bought by the Delhi Capitals to play under the leadership of Meg Lanning. However, she had a very poor outing in the tournament. The 24-year-old batter scored 126 runs in nine matches at an average of 25.20. She maintained a strike rate of 128.57. 34* was her highest score in the tournament.

Fourth Indian to play in The Hundred this season

With Jemimah's late entry into The Hundred, she now becomes the fourth Indian women's team player to feature in the tournament. Skipper Harmanpreet has been drafted by the Trent Rockets, while Southern Brave retained Mandhana. Lastly, Richa Ghosh was drafted by London Spirit.

A look at her recent form

Jemimah had forgettable WT20I series against Bangladesh Women, which India won 2-1. Her scores in the three-match series were 11, 8, and 28. The WT20I series were followed by the WODI series which ended in a 1-1 draw. In that WODI series, Jemimah scored 10, 86 and 33. She scalped 4/3 in the second WODI which India won. So her recent form isn't great.

A look at her WBBL stats

Jemimah has had a below-par record in the Women's Big Bash League. She has amassed 377 runs in 20 WBBL matches at an average of 22.15. Her tally includes only two fifties in the tournament. 75* is her highest WBBL score.

