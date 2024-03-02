Next Article

Daryl Mitchell races past 1,500 runs in Test cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:47 am Mar 02, 202411:47 am

What's the story Star New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has completed 1,500 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing Test series opener against Australia in Wellington. Mitchell further added to his tally in the fourth innings on Day 3. While he managed just 11 runs in NZ's first innings, he returned unbeaten on 12 at stumps on the third day.

Partnership

Important stand with Ravindra

Notably, Mitchell, in the fourth innings, arrived to bat with the scorecard reading 59/3. The target of 369 runs looked beyond imagination at this point. However, Mitchell joined forces with half-centurion Rachin Ravindra (56*) and the duo made sure that NZ didn't lose any further wickets on the day. Both batters returned unbeaten as the Kiwis finished Day 3 at 111/3.

Stats

1,500 runs for Mitchell

Mitchell has now raced to 1,520 runs in 22 Tests with the help of five tons and nine fifties. 190 reads his highest score in the format. His average of 52-plus is the second-highest among Kiwi batters with 1,000 or more runs in Tests. Notably, he is also the fifth-fastest NZ batter to complete 1,000 Test runs, accomplishing the feat in 22 innings.

Stellar series

Memorable series in 2022

In 2022, Mitchell became the first Kiwi player to smash three successive centuries against England in a Test series. Overall, he was the third visiting player to have struck three centuries in a Test series in England in the 21st century. Notably, he clobbered 482 runs in the series at a sensational average of 107.60. Interestingly, NZ suffered a 3-0 whitewash in that series.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Cameron Green's unbeaten 174 helped Australia post 383 while batting first. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Nathan Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Glenn Phillips made 71. As Australia managed 164 in their second outing, NZ have been set a target of 369 runs. NZ consolidated after a poor start and were 111/3 at stumps on the third day.